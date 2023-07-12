Caldwell enjoys All-American game experience

JONESBORO — While Friday’s competition was somewhat familiar, the venue was unlike any Valley View baseball star Slade Caldwell had previously experienced in his travels.
Caldwell played in a Major League stadium for the first time during Friday’s MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. He was in the American squad’s lineup all seven innings, splitting time between left field and center field in a showcase for top seniors in the 2024 class.
“I went out there to center field and just looked around the whole time,” Caldwell said, “trying to take it all in.”
Caldwell was 0-for-1 with a walk in two trips to the plate. In the field, playing four innings in left field and two in center, he caught the lone fly ball hit his way and also fielded a couple of base hits.
The contest included top seniors from across the country. Many of the same players were in Cary, N.C., the previous week with Caldwell, taking part in USA Baseball’s Prospect Development Pipeline League.
“The week before, I think about 90 percent of the guys who were at the game were in North Carolina,” Caldwell said. “I’ve played against a lot of them.”
Facing Tegan Kuhns, a right-hander from Gettysburg, Pa., who has committed to Tennessee, Caldwell grounded out to second base in his first at-bat in the All-American Game.
Caldwell drew a leadoff walk in the fifth inning against Schulyer Sandford, a right-hander from Saint Johns, Fla., who has committed to Florida. He broke for second base on a stolen base attempt, only to see the pitch fouled off by the next batter, who eventually grounded into a force play.
“I was really locked in. I was trying to focus on the pitcher,” said Caldwell, who committed to Ole Miss a couple of years ago. “I had a really good jump, but unfortunately, trying to showcase your abilities, the hitter wants to swing and I don’t blame him at all.”
Caldwell impressed at the plate during PDP League games in North Carolina. Sam Dykstra, a reporter with MLB Pipeline, listed Caldwell among 10 standouts in an article about the PDP League, which is part of USA Baseball’s selection process for the U18 World Cup later in the summer.
“I’m pretty pleased with the way I swung the bat. I know I hit a lot of balls hard and I got on base a lot,” Caldwell said. “I walked five times and had 12 plate appearances. I think my on-base percentage was around .556 and my batting average was .333, so to be able to get on base against those top arms was pretty good.
“I tried to steal three times and I’m pretty sure on two of them I was safe, but I know on one of them I got gunned down by the best catcher in the country. He threw on a 1.77 pop time to second base.”
Facing pitchers with high-velocity fastballs and sharp breaking pitches, Caldwell has learned to be ready for the former this summer.
“Always be on time for the fastball because with the level that you’re at, the secondary stuff starts to get way better,” Caldwell said. “That fastball doesn’t come often so you have to be ready to hit it.”
Caldwell, the Gatorade Arkansas Player of the Year after his junior season with the Blazers, continues his travels this week with the Perfect Game National Showcase in Phoenix at Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks. The event will include two games among the invited prospects, plus pro day-type activities.
In early August, Caldwell will go to Hoover, Ala., for the East Coast Pro Showcase, an event run by MLB scouts. He will then go to San Diego for the Area Code Games, where he will be joined by Valley View teammates Lawson Ward and Lance Davis on the same squad.
Team USA’s training camp will be held in California. Those who make the 18U national team will play in the World Baseball Softball Confederation U-18 Baseball World Cup, scheduled Aug. 31-Sept. 10 in Tainan, Taiwan.
“They haven’t sent out the invites for the trials, where they’ll cut down 100 to 50,” said Caldwell, who made USA Baseball’s 15U team in 2021. “I think I have a pretty high chance of making the trials.”