Caldwell enjoys All-American game experience

Valley View’s Slade Caldwell celebrates as he runs to home plate during the Blazers’ victory over Mountain Home at the Class 5A state tournament at Marion in May. Caldwell played in the MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game last Friday in Seattle and will participate in the Perfect Game National Showcase this week in Phoenix.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — While Friday’s competition was somewhat familiar, the venue was unlike any Valley View baseball star Slade Caldwell had previously experienced in his travels.

Caldwell played in a Major League stadium for the first time during Friday’s MLB-USA Baseball High School All-American Game in Seattle’s T-Mobile Park. He was in the American squad’s lineup all seven innings, splitting time between left field and center field in a showcase for top seniors in the 2024 class.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com