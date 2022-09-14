WYNNE — Cassidi Campbell produced 11 kills and two solo blocks Monday to lead Wynne to a 28-26, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Jonesboro in high school volleyball.

Bree Pardy was perfect from the service line while adding five kills and 10 digs for the Lady Yellowjackets. Maggie Winders amassed 21 assists to go with three aces; Abby Scarbrough added three kills; and Kenleigh Ferguson and Ally Glover added eight and four digs, respectively.