WYNNE — Cassidi Campbell produced 11 kills and two solo blocks Monday to lead Wynne to a 28-26, 25-15, 25-16 victory over Jonesboro in high school volleyball.
Bree Pardy was perfect from the service line while adding five kills and 10 digs for the Lady Yellowjackets. Maggie Winders amassed 21 assists to go with three aces; Abby Scarbrough added three kills; and Kenleigh Ferguson and Ally Glover added eight and four digs, respectively.
Sydney Parker was 12-of-13 serving with nine kills and six digs for Jonesboro. Meadow Johnson added five kills and three blocks for the Lady Hurricane.
Also for Jonesboro, Maddie Johnson contributed four kills and four blocks; Caroline Hughes compiled four kills and two blocks; Anna Parker amassed 25 digs; Hope Huckabee chipped in with four kills and two blocks; Darla Ethridge finished with 11 assists and eight digs; and Savannah Byrd had 14 assists and three aces.
Jonesboro won the junior varsity match 25-22, 25-18.
Brookland 3, Nettleton 0
BROOKLAND – Evan Polsgrove compiled 14 kills, eight digs and two aces Monday as Brookland defeated Nettleton 25-21, 25-22, 25-14 in high school volleyball.
Chloe Rodriguez was 14-of-14 serving with 31 assists for the Lady Bearcats. Destiny Calderon chipped in with seven kills; Maddie Smith contributed six kills and five digs; Addy Vowell added five kills; and Rylee Walker came up with 10 digs.
Brookland also won the junior high match 25-15, 25-13, led by Emery Booker with 12 kills and four aces. Macie Murray was 14-of-14 serving with 16 assists and two aces.
Westside 3, Highland 0
HIGHLAND – Westside swept Highland 25-23, 25-8, 25-22 in 4A-Northeast conference volleyball Monday.
Lanie Welch finished with nine kills and 13 digs to lead the Lady Warriors (5-2, 4-1 conference). Daisy Jackson added six kills, while Liz Hufstedler was 11-of-12 serving with four kills and two blocks.
Also for Westside, Georgia Spinks served three aces to go with a double-double of 14 digs and 11 assists; Ashley Kercheval chipped in with six kills and eight digs; and Sydney Pickering added eight digs.
Westside won the junior high match 25-17, 25-15. Macy Milner was 12-of-12 serving with four aces; Madalyn Easley served three aces and added 10 digs; and Mattyx Cureton contributed eight assists and seven digs.
Westside also won the seventh-grade game.
Manila 3, Harrisburg 2
MANILA – Manila edged Harrisburg 21-25, 25-23, 17-25, 25-20, 17-15 in 3A-Northeast conference play on Monday.
Macey Briley led Harrisburg (1-5, 1-4 conference) with a double-double of 15 kills and 11 digs. Jojo Faulkner and Hannah Mross added six and four kills, respectively; Tessa Carter was 10-of-11 serving with 31 digs; and Kaylynn Bruce had three kills and two blocks.
Harrisburg (6-0, 5-0 conference) won the junior high match 25-18, 25-14. Cassie Carlson had nine kills, six digs and two aces for Harrisburg; Laynie Casebier was 15-of-16 serving with eight digs; and Brae Faulkner finished with seven digs and seven assists.
Hoxie 3, Bald Knob 0
BALD KNOB – Hoxie swept Bald Knob 25-7, 25-8, 25-10 in 3A-Northeast volleyball Monday.
The Lady Mustangs improved to 6-1 overall, 4-1 in conference play.
Hoxie also won the junior high contest 25-21, 25-21.