Lane Campbell is the new high school boys’ basketball coach at Valley View High School after a vote by the district’s school board on Tuesday night.
Campbell, who has been serving as junior high boys’ basketball coach at Valley View for the past two years, is a 2019 graduate of Arkansas State University with a degree in physical education and health.
He replaces Jason Manchester, who recently announced he would be stepping away from his coaching roles in the district’s basketball and tennis programs. Manchester will remain with Valley View School District as dean of students.
Campbell, who is a graduate of Westside High School, led the Junior Blazers to a 21-3 finish and 4A-3 conference and district titles in the 2021-22 season.
Coach Campbell told The Sun Wednesday that he is looking forward to his new role, which was effective immediately upon the vote of the board.
“I am extremely blessed and honored to be chosen for this position,” he said. “Ever since coming to Valley View two years ago, it has been nothing but exceptional – from the students, to co-workers and administration.”
With the recent reclassification, Valley View will be returning to the 5A-East for the upcoming season, after competing in the 4A-3.
“I love this school and hope to build a program that the community can be proud of and excited to come watch every game,” Campbell said. “I’m excited to get with all the players and get to work.”