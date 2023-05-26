Camps big part of busy month for A-State football

Arkansas State head football coach Butch Jones speaks during halftime of the Red Wolves’ April 15 spring game at Centennial Bank Stadium.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Activity around Arkansas State’s football complex is going to pick up again next week.

The Red Wolves report Monday night for the start of summer classes and workouts with the athletics performance staff. Head coach Butch Jones and his staff will be busy with camps on and off campus, watching prospects in search of those who will be part of ASU’s 2024 signing class.

For more info on Arkansas State’s football camps, visit AStateFootball.com.