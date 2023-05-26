Camps big part of busy month for A-State football

JONESBORO — Activity around Arkansas State’s football complex is going to pick up again next week.
The Red Wolves report Monday night for the start of summer classes and workouts with the athletics performance staff. Head coach Butch Jones and his staff will be busy with camps on and off campus, watching prospects in search of those who will be part of ASU’s 2024 signing class.
“June has turned into one of the most important months of the year and particularly in the recruiting calendar. It’s a balancing act,” Jones said Wednesday. “So many things are going on in your football program. Now we have official visits with the recruiting calendar. We have our current team back on campus going through summer workouts and you have your camps as well.”
ASU’s campus camps begin in two weeks with the June 9 Friday Night Lights camp. The second CBJ Red Wolf 7-on-7 Shootout and offensive/defensive line camp, which will draw high school teams to Centennial Bank Stadium, is set for June 10.
Prospect camps are scheduled for June 17, June 24 and July 28. ASU added a prospect camp this year because of the interest and previous participation.
“It’s so important in recruiting that we get prospective student-athletes on campus. The other thing that comes along with that is last year we brought in 3,000 prospective student-athletes to our campus to expose them to Arkansas State University,” Jones said. “Not only do we expose them to Arkansas State football, but really to our entire campus community. A camp program like this also helps the admissions process. It’s kind of a great springboard to the admission process to where you’re also helping your student body.”
Most of ASU’s high school signees recently have participated in the Red Wolves’ camps. The Red Wolves announced 23 high school signees for their 2023 class and 16 were in their camps.
Jones said video is just part of the evaluation process, adding that camps allow ASU’s staff members to introduce prospects to how they coach.
“It’s all about relationships and being able to work with them on the field in a camp setting,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest recruiting aid that we have, to get a prospective student-athlete in our camp system.”
While five of the on-campus camps are available to high school players, junior college players are those in the NCAA transfer portal, the June 12-13 Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp is for those entering the first through eighth grades.
Jones described the Future Stars camp as a favorite, adding that it’s an opportunity to work with younger players and give them a chance to be around ASU’s players and coaches.
“That goes in conjunction with our Champions in the Community program, where we’ve had Recess with the Red Wolves, we’ve had Reading with the Red Wolves,” Jones said. “We’ve been at all the local schools in terms of pick-up and drop-off as well. It’s part of our community enhancement program. That’s vital to us. We have a great community and we have great community support. It’s all about being relevant, being visible and giving back to the community as well.”
ASU coaches, who have been visiting high schools this month, will spread out around the country to work camps in several locations.
Jones listed areas in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Texas where the Red Wolves will be represented. The Red Wolves will also have a strong presence at the June 4 All Arkansas camp at the University of Central Arkansas, he said.
“A lot of these off-campus camps are what they call mega-camps,” Jones said. “You’ll have prospects from all over the country and obviously those regions and areas who will be there.”
Jones is also excited for ASU’s 2023 football team, which concluded spring practice on April 15, to return for workouts. He described the summer months as “kind of their game day every single day” for the athletics performance staff.
“So much goes into the summer when you talk about getting bigger, stronger, faster, but also your connection as a football team. It’s exciting because for the first time you have your new additions, your high school players, reporting now and some late adds in the transfer portal,” said Jones, whose team opens the season Sept. 2 at Oklahoma. “This is the first time when your football team is all together. Your leadership, your connectivity, you grow so much as a football team in the next few months.”