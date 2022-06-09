JONESBORO — Hundreds of high school football players will descend on Arkansas State University’s campus this weekend as head coach Butch Jones and his staff hold their first camps of a busy month.
More than 130 players were preregistered as of Wednesday for this evening’s Friday Night Lights Camp at Centennial Bank Stadium. The CBJ Red Wolf 7-on-7 Shootout/Offensive Line and Defensive Line Camp is scheduled for Saturday.
The Butch Jones Future Stars Football Camp is set for June 14-15, followed by one-day prospect camps June 18 and June 25. Another one-day camp is scheduled for July 29.
Jones and his assistants are also spending time with the 2022 Red Wolves, nearly all of whom are on campus to train through the summer months.
“Everyone says, ‘What do you do in June?’ June has turned into one of the busiest months of our calendar because it serves so many purposes,” Jones said Wednesday. “First of all, there’s your current team. You welcome your current team back and we’re allowed to spend two hours with them a week, a different thing where the rules have changed, which has helped us in developing our team. Then it’s recruiting, it’s holding your own camps, and it’s going across the country.”
Players from several states, coming from as far away as California, Florida and Michigan, are expected to be among those showing their skills at ASU this weekend.
Last year’s statistics suggest most of the Red Wolves’ high school signees will set foot on campus sometime this spring or summer, and perhaps for multiple camps. Jones said 12 high school signees in ASU’s 2022 recruiting class, ranked as the best in the Sun Belt Conference by 247Sports and Rivals, were in his camps last summer.
“We had them here a number of times. Those relationships were born, they knew us and we knew them. We worked together all the time in terms of on-the-field instruction when they would come for camp,” Jones said. “That was obviously very, very beneficial. Having our team here now, we’re going through our second week of our summer program and I’m excited about this class. I think they’re every bit as good as advertised. A lot of it is a byproduct of us really knowing them and them knowing us.”
The response for Saturday’s 7-on-7 Shootout has been so strong that Jones said the Red Wolves had to close registration after 24 teams signed up to participate. Openings remain for the offensive line/defensive line segment of the camp, Jones added.
“That’s one that’s had an overwhelming response and I’m excited about it,” Jones said of Saturday’s camp. “Last year we wanted to do something for the teams in the area, to attract those teams and give them another opportunity to improve, so we added a 7-on-7/O-line and D-line camp.
“We’ll have over 800 players on our campus Saturday and I don’t know if we’ve ever had that many in our history of doing camps or at any one event, where you have 800 prospective student-athletes from grades nine through 12 on campus. I think it’s not only beneficial for our football program, but for the entire campus community and the community of Jonesboro.”
Next week’s Future Stars Camp, set for June 14-15, is for players entering the first through eighth grades. Jones described it as one of his favorites.
“It’s so important to us because first of all, we’re ambassadors for the game of football,” Jones said. “We’re already well over 150 individuals who are preregistered for that. It’s an opportunity to give back, it’s an opportunity to teach and it’s an opportunity to build Arkansas State fans at a relatively early age. That camp is great, too, because it’s coached by our entire coaching staff, but it’s also coached by our current players. There’s a lot of interaction and that’s great. So many people have been helpful in sponsoring our camp to make this a reality and make it affordable as well.”
High school prospects will have additional opportunities to show their skills June 18, June 25 and July 29.
Work on the 2023 recruiting class is well underway.
ASU received a visit earlier this week from Southeast Polk (Iowa) offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor, a five-star recruit who has also announced plans to take other official visits at Alabama, Penn State, Oregon and Michigan. Proctor was a high school teammate of ASU freshman quarterback Jaxon Dailey.
Jones said the camps this spring and summer are a critical part of the recruiting process.
“We’ll look at anyone and everyone. It’s an opportunity for everyone to come in and showcase their skills,” Jones said. “I think that’s the big thing we try to do. It’s all about individual improvement and one-on-one coaching and teaching. We’ll have the opportunity to evaluate everyone and teach them as well. We have the mentality that everyone who comes to our camp, we’re going to coach them up like they’re our current team and evaluate them as well.”
Jones said he likes the mindset the current Red Wolves have shown in their second week back on campus.
ASU could still bring in three to four more players for the 2022 season, Jones said, adding that the Red Wolves will be selective because if they don’t have a full 85-player complement, that will just give them more scholarships to use next year.
“Obviously the new rule change, with really the elimination of initial scholarships, now it comes down to managing your scholarship numbers at a hard number of 85,” Jones said. “We have added pretty much the bulk of our team. I’d say right now we’re still in the process with three or four individuals we could still add to this football team.
“If we can improve our football team, we’re going to look to do that. It’s also making sure we get individuals who are the right fit for us, who can fit our culture and understand our expectations, our principles and values in our program.”