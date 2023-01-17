Cardinals Caravan makes Jonesboro stop

JONESBORO — Jordan Walker has been in the St. Louis Cardinals organization long enough to gain an appreciation for the team’s fan base.
“The Cardinals’ fan base, I haven’t seen anything like it. There’s Cardinals fans everywhere,” Walker said Saturday. “I actually went back home to Atlanta and there’s people repping the Cardinals there.”
A large crowd turned out Saturday at the Embassy Suites to see Walker, one of the game’s top 10 prospects according to MLB.com, and other team representatives as the Cardinals Caravan made a stop in Jonesboro.
St. Louis relief pitcher Andre Pallante and highly regarded pitching prospect Tink Hence were also part of a contingent that made stops in Memphis and Dyersburg, Tenn., as well as Jonesboro over the weekend. Bengie Molina and Jason Simontacchi made appearances as Cardinals alumni while Cardinals broadcaster Ricky Horton was the emcee for the event, which was presented by East Arkansas Broadcasters.
Walker and Hence, a Pine Bluff native, joined the Cardinals organization after being drafted out of high school in 2020. Pallante, who was drafted in 2019 after playing collegiately at UC Irvine, made his debut with the Cardinals as a rookie last season.
In 47 appearances, Pallante posted a 6-5 record with a 3.17 earned run average. Primarily a reliever, he also filled in for 10 starts in 2022.
“We’ve got a really good rotation, so I think I’ll be looking more to fill a role in the bullpen,” Pallante said. “We’re excited to having a lot of healthy guys coming into this. I think a lot of guys finished on the good side of any arm issues that we’ve had.
“(Jordan) Hicks was coming back, I feel like he was getting stronger. We were talking a lot and he’s getting stronger. (Jack) Flaherty came back and he was looking pretty good there toward the end. I think we’ve got a lot of things to be excited about. Our healthy pitching staff is very good and I’m looking forward to being a part of it.”
Pallante said he has been watching his games from last year, going from the start of the season to the end. By the middle of the year, he felt like he had developed some consistency.
“I really felt like I was in control of where I was throwing my pitches, more so than I have in my entire career,” Pallante said. “It was kind of cool watching, like wow, I’ve progressed in a way where I really liked where I was headed and I think it’s just building on that in spring training.”
Walker, the team’s No. 1 prospect according to MLB.com, is expected to push for a place with the Cardinals in spring training. In two seasons he posted a .310 batting average in the minor leagues, including a .306 average with 19 home runs and 68 runs batted in over 119 games last year at Double-A Springfield.
Over two years as a professional, Walker said he’s developed the most physically.
“In high school I wasn’t the most coordinated person, but I feel like as I’ve gotten into the Cardinals organization, I’ve grown into my body a little bit more,” Walker said. “Just knowing how to use the strength that comes with growing up, I feel like that’s probably where I’ve had the most growth.”
With All-Star Nolan Arenado entrenched as the Cardinals’ full-time third baseman, Walker has been focusing on the outfield since midseason last year. One of his former high school teammates has helped some in his preparations over the offseason.
“What we would do is he would hit me fly balls, things like that, and work on my routes,” Walker said. “I also have a FungoMan as well that shoots the ball up in the air for me and I can work on any route, any type of ball hit. It’s really helped me out and I’m going to go early to the Cardinals facility to work out on some outfield with our instructors out there.”
Hence, who went to high school at Watson Chapel, has struck out 95 batters over 60 1/3 innings in the minor leagues. He said he has been working to improve his strength and develop his pitching routine this offseason.
“Just going into being drafted, I really didn’t know what type of pitcher I was,” said Hence, who pitched for the Cardinals’ Single-A affiliate last year. “I knew I could throw hard, I could throw strikes and I had good off-speed (pitches), but getting into the organization, just listening to guys, they help me determine what type of pitcher I am and what are my strengths and weaknesses.”
The Cardinals open spring training next month as pitchers and catchers report by Feb. 12. The full squad will start workouts a few days later.
Following Yadier Molina’s retirement, the Cardinals signed free agent catcher Willson Contreras to a five-year contract.
“I’m glad I won’t be pitching against him. He definitely did well off me,” Pallante said of Contreras. “I’ve talked to him a couple of times and he’s a very nice guy, and I think he’s really looking forward to having a successful team this year. He’s going to push us just as much as everyone else is.”
Bengie Molina, a commentator on the Cardinals’ Spanish radio broadcasts, said the defending NL Central champions did well to add Contreras to their lineup.
“I think they did good adding the No. 1 catcher out there in free agency, which will help a lot,” Molina said. “I think they’re really good in pitching, they have depth and they have a bullpen. The lineup, if they can do what they did last year, it will be unbelievable, so high expectations for sure for the Cardinals.”