Cardinals Caravan makes Jonesboro stop

St. Louis Cardinals outfield prospect Jordan Walker (55) stands in response to a fan’s request during Saturday’s Cardinals Caravan stop in Jonesboro. Others pictured (from left) are Cardinals alumni Jason Simontacchi and Bengie Molina, and pitching prospect Tink Hence.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jordan Walker has been in the St. Louis Cardinals organization long enough to gain an appreciation for the team’s fan base.

“The Cardinals’ fan base, I haven’t seen anything like it. There’s Cardinals fans everywhere,” Walker said Saturday. “I actually went back home to Atlanta and there’s people repping the Cardinals there.”

