Carmouche, Bennett lead ASU's linebackers

JONESBORO — Arkansas State went to the transfer portal and the defensive line room to bolster its linebacker corps this spring.
The Red Wolves brought in Jordan Carmouche, a transfer from Houston, as part of their signing class. They made a position change with All-Sun Belt Conference end Kivon Bennett, who shifted to inside linebacker.
Head coach Butch Jones discussed those two seniors first when asked about the Red Wolves’ linebackers during a video conference featuring Sun Belt coaches on Thursday.
“The addition of Jordan Carmouche, a transfer from Houston, has really brought some consistency to the second level of our defense,” Jones said. “He’s also brought a level of leadership, expectation and work ethic.
“We moved Kivon Bennett to inside linebacker and Kivon continues to get better and better and better. He’s never played that position (in college), a little bit in high school, and he’s been able to get a volume of repetitions throughout the course of the winter and the spring.”
Carmouche made 12 tackles in 11 games last season at Houston. He made four starts while appearing in seven games during the 2020 season.
Bennett is ASU’s top returning tackler after finishing last season with 58 total stops as a defensive end. He also finished with eight quarterback sacks, 16.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery that led to an 80-yard touchdown return against Georgia State.
In moving to linebacker, Bennett is learning to follow new paths to the football.
“The thing I’ve improved on the most is my footwork and learning the timing playing the second level, playing ‘backer. It’s kind of different, say, if they run the stretch (play), how I’m supposed to chase the ball,” Bennett said after one practice this spring. “I have to pursue on the back half and go over the top. I’m used to, when I’m playing D-end, coming off the edge or something like that, and I can’t do that playing linebacker. I have to scrape over the top of everything. It’s little stuff like that, realizing how I’m supposed to fit.”
Junior Melique Straker is ASU’s second-leading returning tackler after making 50 stops last fall. Straker, who transferred to ASU before the 2021 season from Carleton University in Ottawa, Ontario, started five of the last six games last season and made 14 tackles at Georgia State.
Sophomore Dane Motley started five games last season and sophomore Cam Jeffery has impressed Jones after playing in all 12 games last season as a true freshman. Jeffery returned an interception about 80 yards for a touchdown during Competition Saturday earlier this spring.
“That’s a position where we’re going to need more depth. Melique Straker continues to grow and I think he’s really, really been able to grow because of the game-speed repetitions from last year,” Jones said. “Maybe the most improved player on our defense right now is Cam Jeffery. We’ve been very excited about him as well.”
ASU continued spring drills Thursday with its 11th practice. A scrimmage is scheduled for Saturday.
Jones said the Red Wolves are making progress daily.
“We’re in the infant stages of building our football identity, what we’re going to stand for as a football team, our style of play, our leadership,” Jones said. “I’ve seen tremendous growth in the culture, tremendous growth in our leadership. A lot of players have really stepped up.”