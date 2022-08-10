Carmouche finds comfort zone with Red Wolves

Linebacker Jordan Carmouche (right) wraps up a teammate during a defensive drill in Wednesday’s practice at Arkansas State.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jordan Carmouche is feeling more and more comfortable with his role and those around him in Arkansas State’s football program.

Carmouche joined the Red Wolves in the spring as a midyear senior transfer from Houston. He quickly moved up the depth chart at linebacker and, over the summer months, has started to become one of the Red Wolves’ leaders on defense.

