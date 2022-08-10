Carmouche finds comfort zone with Red Wolves

JONESBORO — Jordan Carmouche is feeling more and more comfortable with his role and those around him in Arkansas State’s football program.
Carmouche joined the Red Wolves in the spring as a midyear senior transfer from Houston. He quickly moved up the depth chart at linebacker and, over the summer months, has started to become one of the Red Wolves’ leaders on defense.
“I couldn’t do too much leading when I first got here because I was a new face and I hadn’t done anything. Who’s going to listen to somebody who hasn’t done anything?” Carmouche said. “But I guess just through spring and through summer workouts and fall camp, just proving myself, it’s allowed me to be a leader. I’ve become closer with everybody.”
Carmouche (6-2, 230) played in 29 games over four seasons at Houston. He saw action in 11 games last year and drew four starts at middle linebacker in 2020.
Rob Harley, ASU’s defensive coordinator, has noticed Carmouche’s leadership on the practice field as the Red Wolves go through fall camp.
“Through five practices, I told him two practices ago that I really felt him for the first time and as a Mike linebacker, as a linebacker in general, you have to be felt,” Harley said Tuesday during ASU’s media day. “I felt him two practices ago and I think, again, along the lines of anybody who is forming a leadership role, as he is, that becomes addictive.
“Then I felt him again (Monday) at practice and I just keep telling him, we just need small sprinkles, small sprinkles, until we can get the whole thing. That’s what he’s starting to bring ... the ability to coach other players and understand what he’s doing at a level where he can now worry about the other 10.”
Carmouche brings a wealth of experience to the Red Wolves, including a view from the other side of the football.
A two-way high school player in Manvel, Texas, Carmouche began his college career at SMU as a running back. He carried the football 15 times in three games before receiving a medical redshirt.
Carmouche switched to defense when he spent the following season at Navarro College, considering it to be his best chance of playing professionally, but he hasn’t forgotten how a running back sees the game.
“I think it’s an asset to me because I know what those guys are thinking. I was doing it, I was there. I know what they’re thinking,” Carmouche said. “What Coach (Jon) Shalala always tells us is we’re the running back without the ball. After playing running back, it’s kind of natural to be over there finding open gaps. If I can see something, I know the running back can see it, so we need to fit right there.”
Carmouche said ASU’s defensive scheme is a little different in pass coverage from what he learned at Houston. He listed his main responsibilities as stopping the run and communicating, helping the defense line up.
ASU sought transfer portal help at every level of its defense after giving up 505.9 yards per game last fall. The Red Wolves allowed an average of 6.4 yards per carry as opponents averaged 261.1 rushing yards per game.
When Carmouche entered the transfer portal, it didn’t take long for him to hear from the Red Wolves.
“When I put my name in the portal, the first day my name was in the portal, Coach Shalala, our linebackers coach, followed me on Instagram and messaged me, asked me to call him,” he said. “I called him, we got to talking and then I came up on a visit. He told me they wanted to offer me and I would be a perfect fit for their defense. I came up here, talked with him, talked with Coach (Butch) Jones and fell in love with the place, with Coach Jones and how he runs his program. It’s a family atmosphere.”
Jones, ASU’s second-year head coach, praised Carmouche’s efforts.
“He’s added a whole other element to our Mike linebacker position, not just from being a quality player,” Jones said, “but I would say from a leadership standpoint, from a toughness standpoint.”
Carmouche is pleased with how fall camp has started.
“I was sort of comfortable coming out of the spring, but I’ve made considerable strides just learning the defense, my job, what I’m supposed to do,” he said. “I’m way more comfortable right now than I was in the spring.”