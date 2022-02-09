Carter, Gibson power Lady Blazers

JONESBORO — Willow Carter and Hunter Gibson combined for 22 points in a fourth-quarter rally that propelled Valley View to a 69-57 victory over Westside in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball Tuesday at Warrior Gym.
Valley View trailed 44-39 after three quarters, but Carter scored 12 points and Gibson 10 in the final period to rally the Lady Blazers (18-6, 9-4 conference). Carter finished with 29 points and Gibson added 18 as Valley View earned a regular-season split with Westside.
Morghan Weaver was also in double figures with 11 points for Valley View, which led 12-10 after the first quarter and 24-22 at halftime.
Megan Hedger scored 14 points to lead Westside (11-12, 6-7 conference). Sloane Welch added 12 points, Lanie Welch 12 and Laynee Montgomery 10 for the Lady Warriors.
Marion 61, Nettleton 44
JONESBORO – Marion built a 16-point halftime lead Tuesday night and went on to defeat Nettleton 61-44 in 5A-East senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Patriots took a 16-11 lead in the first quarter and outscored the Lady Raiders 19-8 in the second for a 35-19 advantage at intermission.
Marion’s lead was 50-31 entering the fourth quarter.
Ny’asia Jackson and Alyse Holliman scored 18 and 16 points, respectively, to lead Marion (16-7, 6-2 conference), with Kiera Neal adding 10.
Briley Pena scored 16 points to lead Nettleton. McKenzie Williams added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Lady Raiders (15-9, 3-5 conference).
Brookland 53, Blytheville 30
BROOKLAND – Kinsey Clark scored 15 points on five 3-pointers Tuesday as Brookland cruised past Blytheville 53-30 in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Stella Parker added 11 pionts and Cate Ford finished with eight for the Lady Bearcats (8-12, 5-8 conference). Brookland led 17-5 after the first quarter and 42-16 at halftime.
Nevaeh Johnson scored 11 points for Blytheville.
Wynne 60, Robinson 17
WYNNE – Wynne extended its winning streak to 11 games Tuesday with a 60-17 rout of Pulaski Robinson in 4A-5 senior girls’ basketball.
The Lady Yellowjackets (18-5, 10-0 conference) led 19-2 after the first quarter, 33-5 at halftime and 53-12 after the third quarter.
Darienne Carter scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds for Wynne. Zahryia Baker added 13 points, eight rebounds and three steals, while Londyn McDaniel scored 10 points and came up with three steals.
Southside 50, Trumann 30
SOUTHSIDE – Batesville Southside defeated Trumann 50-30 in 4A-3 senior girls’ basketball Tuesday.
The Lady Southerners improved to 24-1 overall, 13-0 in conference play.
Manila 40, Piggott 30
MANILA – Manila clinched the No. 1 seed in next week’s 3A-3 senior girls’ district tournament with Tuesday’s 40-30 victory over Piggott.
Madison Hitchcock scored 20 points and Sadie McDonald added 15 for the Lady Lions (24-3, 13-2 conference).
Corning 57, Walnut Ridge 47
WALNUT RIDGE – Corning sank 13 3-pointers as a team Tuesday on the way to a 57-47 victory over Walnut Ridge in 3A-3 senior girls’ basketball.
Makenna Lunsford hit five 3s to score 21 points for Corning (18-4, 12-3). Kenlie Watson added 14 points for Corning, which can clinch the No. 2 seed in next week’s district tournament with a victory tonight at Harrisburg.
Corning hit 10 3s in the first half to take a 32-28 lead at intermission and led 45-35 after the third quarter.
Hannah Hatfield and Alex Jones scored 13 points each for Walnut Ridge.
Tuckerman 45, Hoxie 38
HOXIE – Tuckerman earned its 20th victory of the season Tuesday by defeating Hoxie 45-38 in senior girls’ basketball.
Kenzie Soden scored 18 points and Kenadi Gardner added 10 as the Lady Bulldogs (20-10) won their sixth in a row. Hoxie led 13-8 after the first quarter, but Tuckerman came back to take a 25-21 halftime lead and carried a 39-31 advantage into the fourth quarter.
Bailey Prater scored 12 points for Hoxie (14-9), followed by Jaecie Brown with 11 and Chloe Prater with 10.
Mammoth Spring 76, Marked Tree 12MAMMOTH SPRING – Four Mammoth Spring players scored in double figures Thursday as the Lady Bears completed 1A-3 conference play with a 76-12 victory over Marked Tree in senior girls’ basketball.
Joslyn Tucker scored 15 points for Mammoth Spring (23-6, 8-0 conference). Laney Young added 13 points, Chevelle Graves 11 and Megyn Upton 10.