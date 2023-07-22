Carter sets tone in banner season for GCT

PARAGOULD — Ava Carter’s role changed slightly during her junior softball season as she switched to a different outfield position and a different place in the batting order for Greene County Tech.
The adjustment proved seamless as Carter provided leadership while continuing to play at an elite level on one of the state’s best softball teams.
“I thought last year, I was like, ‘How could she get any better?’ And I thought this year she really did,” GCT coach David Reynolds said. “She took on more and more of a leadership role. She had a little different role as far as the things we were asking her to do. We moved her to the leadoff spot, so she had to be a little more patient, had to share a little more information. We moved her to center field from right field, so she took command of the outfield.
“She’s just special. I can’t find words to describe her more than she’s just special.”
After helping lead GCT back to the Class 5A state championship game, Carter is the Best Under The Sun Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
Carter set the tone for the Lady Eagles’ high-powered offense with a .562 batting average and 25 extra-base hits, numbers that were even better than what she produced during a sterling sophomore season. She drove in 33 runs while batting No. 1 in the lineup.
While she displayed power with six home runs, Carter also had 10 triples and nine doubles among her extra-base hits.
“Her biggest aspect is her speed. She turns a lot of routine doubles into triples and a lot of routine singles into doubles,” Reynolds said. “She does a lot of things for us at the top of the lineup and we’re blessed to watch her play every day.”
While Carter enjoys batting in the middle of the order, she also likes the leadoff role.
“I love leadoff because you get to set the tone of how your team bats and being able to have that control is really fun. Just like in center field, you get to control what you see,” said Carter, who had a .638 on-base percentage and a 1.010 slugging percentage this year. “You see everything. I lead off in travel ball, so it wasn’t a big change to lead off in high school, but it’s fun to be able to set the tone for the team.”
With Carter leading a strong returning core from the 2022 state runner-up squad, GCT went into the season with high expectations.
The Lady Eagles repeated as 5A-East conference champions by sweeping a doubleheader against Marion to close conference play. Carter was 6-for-7 in the twinbill with six runs scored and two runs batted in.
“I felt like we played really well,” Carter said of the season. “Sometimes I feel like we don’t play up to our potential, but we played our hearts out. We always played for each other.”
Carter was 6-for-11 at the plate as GCT advanced through the first three rounds of the state tournament with victories over Mountain Home, Sheridan and Van Buren. Those victories put the Lady Eagles back in the state final for a rematch with defending state champion Benton and star pitcher Alyssa Houston.
Houston, the Arkansas Gatorade Player of the Year, struck out 12 batters as Benton denied GCT again with a 7-0 victory.
“We got beat by them last year in the state finals, so when we got to the finals, we wanted it so bad. I think we were just so tired and it was different this year than it was last year,” Carter said. “We felt like we had more to live up to because last year we broke history by making it to the finals, and this year we broke history again by making it to the finals two years in a row, but we wanted to make it a little sweeter by winning it.”
Carter said she adapted her approach at the plate to fit her leadoff role, trying to force pitchers deeper into the count in order to give teammates a better scouting report. As the center fielder, she studied where hitters were missing and tried to help GCT pitcher Karley Burrow by sharing her perspective.
Thanks to the strength of the Lady Eagles’ lineup, opponents had a hard time pitching around Carter, who has made a verbal commitment to sign with Arkansas. Reynolds said he spoke with Carter before the season about not putting extra pressure on herself as a Southeastern Conference recruit.
“Don’t try to live up to, ‘Oh, I’m going here, I’m doing that.’ Just go out and play,” Reynolds said. “I think she did a really good job of trusting her teammates that, ‘Hey, if they pitch around me, we’ve got a good enough lineup that they’re going to pay for doing that.’ Credit to other kids who did a really good job.”
Also a basketball player, Carter is preparing for her senior season with Jason Smith’s Lady Eagles. Once softball season arrives in 2024, she hopes to expand her leadership role on the team.
“I just want to become a better leader in every department and help those freshmen who are coming up not be so nervous, the way I was my freshman year, and just let them play the game and enjoy it, and hopefully come out with a state championship,” Carter said. “That would be pretty cool for my senior year and I want to be able to learn new things for college when I get to Arkansas.”