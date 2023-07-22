Carter sets tone in banner season for GCT

Greene County Tech outfielder Ava Carter is the Player of the Year on the Best Under The Sun softball team.

 Gretchen Hunt / The Sun

PARAGOULD — Ava Carter’s role changed slightly during her junior softball season as she switched to a different outfield position and a different place in the batting order for Greene County Tech.

The adjustment proved seamless as Carter provided leadership while continuing to play at an elite level on one of the state’s best softball teams.

