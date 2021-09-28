JONESBORO — Arkansas State’s defense was on the field for 74 plays in Saturday’s 41-34 loss at Tulsa. Head coach Butch Jones said the Red Wolves played what he considers winning football on nearly three-fourths of them.
The remainder turned into what Jones has described as catastrophic plays for the Red Wolves.
“I’m just like everyone, I go back and I’m dumbfounded. I’ve never seen anything like this,” Jones said during his weekly press conference Tuesday. “For 55 plays on defense, we played winning football. We held them to an average, I believe it was, of 1.4 yards per play.
“And then all of sudden, 19 plays were catastrophic of almost 500 yards. It’s the ability to execute on a consistent basis. I think it goes back to playing assignments and those are all things, as we move forward, that we have to correct.”
Tulsa followed Memphis and Washington in rolling up big numbers against ASU (1-3). The Golden Hurricane finished with 663 total yards, 355 passing and 308 rushing.
The Red Wolves are giving up 569.8 total yards per game, the worst average among the 130 teams in the Football Bowl Subdivision. ASU (1-3) also ranks last among FBS teams in passing yards allowed with an average of 366.5 per game.
Like Jones, defensive end Joe Ozougwu pointed to the Red Wolves’ need for consistency.
“It’s really just being consistent and not having those super-big, explosive plays that’s really killing us,” Ozougwu said. “That’s the biggest thing, just figuring out what’s the issue here.”
Four of Tulsa’s five touchdowns came on plays that covered 25 yards or more, continuing another trend of long scoring plays against the Red Wolves.
On 22 offensive touchdowns given up by ASU in four games, the average distance is 37.1 yards. The 14 touchdown passes against the Red Wolves have covered an average distance of 39.4 yards, while the eight rushing touchdowns have an average distance of 33.3 yards.
Nine of the 14 touchdown passes have come on plays of 33 yards or more, including five of 50-plus yards. ASU has given up three touchdown runs of 70 or more yards.
“We can execute the assignment and, the amazing thing is, get it done the right way three plays in a row,” Jones said. “And then the fourth play, we’ll call it again, and it’s the same play, and it goes for 60. I think it really comes back to the intensity and focus for 60 minutes, having that snap-and-clear mentality, always playing with your fundamentals and your details, and you have to practice that. That’s where you develop your mental conditioning and your mental toughness, learning how to flip the switch play in and play out.”
While Jones is in his first season as head coach, ASU’s defensive issues go back a few years more. Last year’s team yielded 470.1 yards per game and the 2019 squad, which switched defensive schemes during the season, allowed 478.3 yards per game.
Jones said first-down efficiency was costly on both sides of the football against Tulsa. Defensively, the Red Wolves gave up an average of 10.8 yards on first down, which included an 88-yard touchdown pass, a 34-yard touchdown pass and a 75-yard touchdown run, each of which resulted in a one-play scoring drive.
“When you look at drive lengths, the length of drives, too many one-play drives, too many explosives, it’s just the discipline to execute for 60 minutes,” Jones said.
ASU opens Sun Belt Conference play Saturday at Georgia Southern (1-3, 0-1 Sun Belt).
The Eagles operate a run-based offense that averages 233 yards per game, which is second in the league and 15th in FBS. The Red Wolves, meanwhile, lead the Sun Belt and rank seventh nationally in passing offense at 360.5 yards per game.
“On offense, as we all know, with the option they’re going to challenge your discipline. They’re going to challenge your eye control, they’re going to challenge how well you play as a defense,” Jones said. “They’re going to challenge your assignment. You have to play assignment football.”