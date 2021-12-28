Cedar Ridge, Manila reach Division I final

JONESBORO — The top two seeds in the girls’ Division I bracket will tip off today’s championship games in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational basketball tournament.
Top-seeded Cedar Ridge took a double-digit lead in the first quarter and held off fourth-seeded Westside for a 65-58 semifinal victory Tuesday. Second-seeded Manila had an easier time, keeping its record perfect with a 53-30 victory over sixth-seeded Bay in the first semifinal game.
The Lady Timberwolves and Lady Lions play this afternoon at 4:30 in the first of four NEA championship games.
Cedar Ridge (8-3) jumped in front of Westside early in their semifinal game. Madison Jackson drilled three 3-pointers while scoring 13 points in the opening quarter, helping the Lady Timberwolves take a 22-10 lead.
Down 32-20 at halftime, Westside (7-5) rallied in the third quarter. Lanie Welch scored eight points in the third period as the Lady Warriors pulled within 41-37 at the end of the third quarter.
Camdyn Gipson scored 15 of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter, including 5-of-6 shooting at the free throw line, to help Cedar Ridge seal the victory. Jackson added 18 points for the Lady Timberwolves.
Welch scored all of her 17 points in the second half to lead Westside. Megan Hedger added 14 points and Laynee Montgomery hit three 3s to finish with 12 points for the Lady Warriors.
In the first semifinal game, Sadie McDonald scored 10 points in the second quarter as Manila (16-0) outscored Bay 15-7 to take a 27-15 halftime lead. The Lady Lions led 36-21 at the end of the third quarter.
McDonald finished with 22 points to lead Manila. Kinley Shelton scored 10 points and Olivia May added nine points on three 3s for the Lady Lions.
Destiny Bogard scored 11 points to lead Bay.