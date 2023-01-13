SWIFTON — The top seeds in both brackets will play in the Kell Classic finals after picking up semifinal victories Wednesday night.
Top-seeded Rector rolled past Marmaduke 65-48 in the boys’ semifinals. Cooper Rabjohn led the Cougars (14-2) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Kameron Jones added a double-double of 11 points and 12 assists.
Blake Gipson scored 13 points and Ashton Lucy added 12 for Marmaduke.
Rector will play second-seeded Bay, another 2A-3 conference rival, in the championship game Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Yellowjackets (16-8) defeated tournament host Tuckerman 55-51 on Wednesday as Justin Brannen scored 16 points, Landon Therrell 15, Evan Stotts 12 and Drew Long 10.
Eli Tackett scored 23 points and Amare Neal added 15 for Tuckerman.
Top-seeded Mammoth Spring and third-seeded Tuckerman will play in the girls’ championship game Saturday at 6 p.m.
Mammoth Spring (22-3) routed Pangburn 69-37 for its 14th consecutive victory. Brynn Washam scored 25 points and Adrianna Corbett added 14 for the Lady Bears.
Haylee Phillips scored 15 points for Pangburn.
Tuckerman defeated Riverside 38-29, earning its second victory in three meetings with the Lady Rebels (18-6) this season. Ansley Dawson scored 12 points and Kenzie Soden added 10 for the Lady Bulldogs (17-5).