SWIFTON — The top seeds in both brackets will play in the Kell Classic finals after picking up semifinal victories Wednesday night.

Top-seeded Rector rolled past Marmaduke 65-48 in the boys’ semifinals. Cooper Rabjohn led the Cougars (14-2) with 25 points, including five 3-pointers, while Kameron Jones added a double-double of 11 points and 12 assists.