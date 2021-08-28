Chargers overwhelm Blazers, 30-0

Valley View's Cameron Davidson tries to pull away from Southaven, Miss., defenders as teammate Beau Smith (15) blocks during the first quarter of Friday night's game. The Chargers defeated the Blazers 30-0.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Valley View endured a long night in its first football game against an out-of-state opponent.

Southaven, Miss., controlled Friday night’s game in every phase to beat the Blazers 30-0 at Central Dealerships Stadium.

Valley View held on Southaven’s first possession when Dekwon Gallaway forced a fumble that Jay Morman recovered at the Blazers’ 6-yard line. The Blazers were unable to move, however, and the Chargers, who play in Mississippi’s largest classification, opened the scoring with a blocked punt for a safety.

Dontavious Brevard scored on a 5-yard run with 4:56 left in the first quarter for Southaven’s first touchdown. The Chargers’ lead grew to 14-0 with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter when Dillon Williams returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown, setting the halftime score.

Jakylan Robinzine’s 28-yard touchdown pass to CJ Gray and the subsequent two-point conversion gave Southaven a 22-0 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Chargers blocked another punt for a safety with 7:06 left in the third period.

Britton Stovall’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left in the game set the final score.

Valley View will remain at home for each of its next two games, hosting Gosnell next Friday and Rivercrest on Sept. 10.