Chargers overwhelm Blazers, 30-0

JONESBORO — Valley View endured a long night in its first football game against an out-of-state opponent.
Southaven, Miss., controlled Friday night’s game in every phase to beat the Blazers 30-0 at Central Dealerships Stadium.
Valley View held on Southaven’s first possession when Dekwon Gallaway forced a fumble that Jay Morman recovered at the Blazers’ 6-yard line. The Blazers were unable to move, however, and the Chargers, who play in Mississippi’s largest classification, opened the scoring with a blocked punt for a safety.
Dontavious Brevard scored on a 5-yard run with 4:56 left in the first quarter for Southaven’s first touchdown. The Chargers’ lead grew to 14-0 with 8:18 remaining in the second quarter when Dillon Williams returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown, setting the halftime score.
Jakylan Robinzine’s 28-yard touchdown pass to CJ Gray and the subsequent two-point conversion gave Southaven a 22-0 lead less than two minutes into the third quarter. The Chargers blocked another punt for a safety with 7:06 left in the third period.
Britton Stovall’s 1-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left in the game set the final score.
Valley View will remain at home for each of its next two games, hosting Gosnell next Friday and Rivercrest on Sept. 10.