Charging Wildcats end Hurricane's home win streak

JONESBORO — Friday's game started poorly for Jonesboro and only got worse until the midway point of the third quarter.
And by then, with the Hurricane struggling to score even while scrambling back into contention, it was too late to catch North Little Rock.
The Charging Wildcats led by as many as 19 points in the second half on the way to a 53-43 victory in 6A-Central boys' basketball. The defeat snapped a 27-game home winning streak for Jonesboro, which suffered its first loss at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym since a 54-52 setback against Little Rock Christian on Dec. 22, 2020.
Hurricane coach Wes Swift saw bad signs early in the game, pointing to defensive breakdowns that left North Little Rock's Tyler Frederick open on two 3-point shots. Frederick, a 6-4 senior guard, drilled both 3s to ignite a big first quarter for the Charging Wildcats, who led 19-7 after the opening period.
North Little Rock (12-5, 2-2 conference) sank seven of its eight 3s in the first half to take a 33-18 halftime edge over Jonesboro, which began the night allowing only 42.4 points per game.
The Charging Wildcats' lead peaked at 39-20 halfway through the third quarter. Defensive pressure helped the Hurricane rally, but Jonesboro was unable to get closer than seven points in the second half.
"I thought we panicked. Once we got down 10, I thought we played like a young basketball team and we're kind of a senior-laden team," Swift said. "I thought we panicked a little bit. I thought the ball stuck a lot and we didn't get a lot of movement. We were a little bit wide-eyed.
"Then it starts getting in the back of your head and you have a lot of stuff go in and out (of the basket). When you're just a tad bit tentative, sometimes that happens."
Frederick scored all over the court to finish with 18 points as the Charging Wildcats earned their second victory over the Hurricane (15-3, 2-1 conference). North Little Rock defeated Jonesboro 57-53 when the teams met in the Rumble on the Ridge final in late November.
Ja'Kory Withers hit four 3s in adding 16 points for North Little Rock.
"They're a very dangerous team," Swift said. "We thought we had it across to our team that was the case, but if they didn't know before, I guess they know now, and they know twice."
Deion Buford-Wesson scored 13 points to lead Jonesboro, followed by Devarius Montgomery with eight and CJ Larry and Isaac Harrell with seven each.
Frederick's early 3s gave North Little Rock the lead for good at 6-4 with 5:38 left in the first quarter. Withers drilled three 3s in the first quarter, scoring the last five points of the period to give his team a 19-7 lead.
"I think we came out with energy, but again, you can't lose discipline on their best player," Swift said. "They did it, so it's my fault. Obviously, I didn't get the game plan across to them, so it's on me."
A 7-0 run gave North Little Rock a 27-10 lead less than three minutes into the second quarter. Jonesboro cut into the lead behind Buford-Wesson, who scored six points in the quarter, but Robert Griffin canned a 3 and Braylon Frazier scored as North Little Rock closed on a 5-0 surge to lead 33-18.
Griffin made two free throws to give North Little Rock its largest lead, 39-20, with 4:05 left in the third quarter. Harrell scored two quick baskets to start Jonesboro's rally and Larry hit a 3 at the third-quarter buzzer to pull Jonesboro within 41-28.
Jonesboro rallied within seven points twice in the fourth quarter, the second time at 50-43 on Phillip Tillman's layup with 1:01 remaining. The Hurricane missed seven free throws in the fourth quarter and finished 12-of-22 at the line.
"I'm proud of us for battling back," Swift said. "We had a couple shots that went in and out at a seven-point game and if we could have got down to five or four, I really think we were going to have a chance at the very end. It just didn't happen tonight."
Jonesboro travels to Memphis on Monday to play First Assembly Christian of Cordova, Tenn., in the MLK Classic. The starting time at Lausanne Collegiate School is set for 2:30 p.m.