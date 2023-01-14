Charging Wildcats end Hurricane's home win streak

Jonesboro's Deion Buford-Wesson drives to the basket during the first half of the Hurricane's 53-43 loss to North Little Rock on Friday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Friday's game started poorly for Jonesboro and only got worse until the midway point of the third quarter.

And by then, with the Hurricane struggling to score even while scrambling back into contention, it was too late to catch North Little Rock.

