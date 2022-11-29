FORREST CITY — North Little Rock held off Jonesboro 57-53 in Saturday’s championship game of the Rumble on the Ridge boys’ high school basketball tournament.

Tyler Frederick scored 16 points, Dayvian Withers 12 and Robert Griffin 11 for the Charging Wildcats (3-0). North Little Rock shot 46.3 percent from the field as a team and outscored Jonesboro (2-1) by five points at the free throw line.