FORREST CITY — North Little Rock held off Jonesboro 57-53 in Saturday’s championship game of the Rumble on the Ridge boys’ high school basketball tournament.
Tyler Frederick scored 16 points, Dayvian Withers 12 and Robert Griffin 11 for the Charging Wildcats (3-0). North Little Rock shot 46.3 percent from the field as a team and outscored Jonesboro (2-1) by five points at the free throw line.
Jonesboro led 17-16 after the first quarter. North Little Rock pulled ahead 31-28 at halftime and held a 43-36 lead after three quarters.
Chris Stacy led the Hurricane with 13 points after making 5-of-9 shots from the field.
Isaac Harrell added 11 points, while Devarius Montgomery grabbed six rebounds as the Hurricane battled the Charging Wildcats evenly (26-26) on the boards. Jonesboro shot 35.2 percent from the field, including 4-of-23 from the 3-point line.
The Hurricane advanced to the championship game with Friday’s 52-33 rout of Memphis Southwind.
Jonesboro limited Southwind to 23.1 percent shooting from the field Friday, including 3-of-17 from the 3-point line. Jonesboro shot 34.8 percent and was 12-of-16 at the free throw line.
The Hurricane jumped in front with a 13-3 first quarter. Jonesboro led 25-13 at halftime and 42-24 after the third quarter.
While Jonesboro didn’t have a double-figure scorer, 10 different players scored for the Hurricane.
Deion Wesson was 3-of-7 from the 3-point line to lead Jonesboro with nine points. Phillip Tillman and Harrell added eight points each.
Montgomery finished with six points, five rebounds and three assists. Kylen Kelly and C.J. Larry added three assists each, with Kelly also adding two steals.
Jonesboro hosts the 37th annual Barry Pruitt Hurricane Classic that begins Thursday at Don Riggs Hurricane Gym. The Hurricane plays West Memphis in the first round Thursday at 7 p.m.
Other first-round games Thursday include Osceola-Fayetteville, 4 p.m.; Nettleton-Gentry, Miss., at 5:30 p.m.; and Brookland-Pine Bluff at 8:30 p.m.