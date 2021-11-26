FORREST CITY — Blytheville held off Forrest City for a 53-51 victory Friday night in the Rumble on the Ridge semifinals.
The Chickasaws (3-0) play Marion in the championship game today at 4:30 p.m. Marion defeated Arlington, Tenn., 74-47 in the other semifinal game.
Blytheville led 17-9 after the first quarter, 30-21 at halftime and 46-32 after the third quarter. Rashaud Marshall scored 17 points to lead the Chickasaws, followed by Shemar Marshall with 13 and Tyree Jackson with 10.
Kesean Washington scored 17 points for Forrest City. Mykeion White added 11 points and Marcus Britt eight for the Mustangs.
Paragould also won Friday, defeating Marianna Lee 53-44 in a consolation game. The Rams (4-1) will play Memphis Ridgeway for fifth place at 1:30 p.m.