Chickasaws complete 4A-3 run with tournament title

TRUMANN — An upset loss in last year's 4A-3 district final sent Blytheville into the regional tournament as a No. 2 seed.
The Chickasaws weren't about to let it happen again this season.
Senior forward Rashaud Marshall scored 35 points in a dominant performance Saturday night as Blytheville added the 4A-3 district tournament title to its regular-season crown with a 62-49 victory over Brookland.
A year ago, Brookland stunned Blytheville in the district final. While the Bearcats didn't go quietly Saturday night, they weren't able to duplicate their 2022 upset.
"You don't forget things like that," Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce said. "I thought all year that's kind of been the difference in maturity, not taking teams lightly, preparing for everybody, understanding that every new game is that, it's a new game, and takes on a life in itself. I'm just really proud of my guys.
"We kind of assumed all week that this was who we would see, and we did a really good job preparing in the week leading up to it, and it showed tonight in different stuff that we thought they may throw at us. They did and as soon as they did, we had our counters and we executed. I thought that was the difference in the game."
Senior forward Tyree Jackson added 17 points as the Chickasaws (29-1) kept their record perfect against in-state competition. Blytheville, which has lost only to Memphis White Station, is the top-ranked team overall in the Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Junior guard Cole Kirby scored 23 points and senior guard Matt Harrell added 11 for Brookland (23-6). Saturday's loss broke a seven-game winning streak for the Bearcats, who blew out Forrest City in Friday night's semifinals.
"I thought we played great. You play a team like that, play at that level, I don't think we have anything to be ashamed of," Brookland coach Bobby Gross said. "I thought we played a heck of a game. They've got some good players. We didn't block out, just plain and simple, didn't block out Rashaud the way we needed to do it. They got a lot of second-chance points."
Marshall, a 6-foot-9 forward who has signed with Ole Miss, gave Blytheville a 44-39 lead when he scored in the final minute of the third quarter.
Brookland was unable to make up ground in the fourth quarter, though the Bearcats were down just 52-46 after a rebound basket by Briar Allred with five minutes to play. Marshall dunked and Jackson hit two free throws as the Chickasaws' lead grew to 10 points for the first time at the 3:03 mark.
Marshall scored again off a rebound with 2:04 to go and the Chickasaws scored their final four points on free throws.
"I thought the biggest difference was it was probably the first time all year you really saw his face-up game on display, catching it in the mid-post," Pierce said of Marshall. "We knew what they were going to do, they were going to get behind him, they were going to push and shove and try to double him from behind, but when he turns and faces, it's his world now and there's nothing they were going to be able to do with him.
"Hopefully we'll see that from here on out because that's been something I've been trying to do for two years now. He finally did it tonight and it showed up tonight."
Brookland came out firing in the first quarter, jumping to a 7-2 lead. After the Chicks rallied for a 12-10 lead, Allred and Harrell hit 3s to close the quarter as the Bearcats took a 16-12 lead.
Jackson drove for consecutive baskets to open the second quarter. Marshall scored Blytheville's last 13 points of a back-and-forth period, giving his team a 29-27 halftime lead when he scored in the final minute.
Pierce was glad to see the Chickasaws fix some rebounding issues in the second half.
"In the first half, at least on our count, we had 10 second-chance points that they had," he said. "You're not going to get every single one of them, but you'd like to take some of those away and then we had two loose balls that we were trying to dribble instead of corral that led to five points."
Marshall dunked on a lob pass to open the third quarter. Kirby answered with a 3 and scored in transition to give Brookland its last lead, 32-31 with 5:59 left in the period. Jeremiah Wells responded with a 3 for Blytheville, Marshall scored in the paint and Jackson scored off a rebound as the Chicks took a 38-32 lead.
Kirby did his best to keep Brookland close, scoring 10 points in the third period despite having nearly every shot contested.
"You have to hit tough shots against them. You're not getting much inside," Gross said. "Rashaud is swatting most of it away. They guard so well; you have to hope you're making shots."
Both teams will turn their attention to East Region matchups in Clinton. Blytheville plays fourth-seeded Lonoke on Wednesday at 8:30 p.m., while Brookland takes on Clinton at 5:30 on Thursday.