Chickasaws eager to play for state title again

BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville coach McKenzie Pierce wasn’t planning to hold practice Monday, figuring the Chickasaws could use extra rest after winning last Thursday and Saturday in the Class 4A boys’ state basketball tournament.
Pierce’s players had other ideas.
“I had them texting my phone like, ‘Hey, we need to practice today.’ They were ready to get in there and get to work,” Pierce said Monday evening. “We didn’t do too much. They wanted to go full-blast live, but I was like, ‘Look fellas, you’ve had a long week and a long season. You don’t get too many opportunities to get two days in a row to get your legs up under you.’”
Not too many teams still have the opportunity to play this time of year, either, and the Chickasaws are eager to claim the trophy that was just out of reach in 2022.
Blytheville (34-1) plays Little Rock Christian (26-6) for the Class 4A state championship Thursday in Hot Springs at 1:45 p.m. Last year the Chickasaws fell just short in the 4A state final, losing 59-56 as Magnolia completed a perfect season.
Pierce said forward Rashaud Marshall, who finished with 20 points and 12 rebounds against Magnolia, was already looking toward this week moments after last year’s state championship game ended.
“I remember distinctly when that buzzer sounded, Rashaud coming up to me and giving me a hug, and telling me, ‘Hey, we’re going to be right back here next year and we’re going to get it this time,’” Pierce said. “It was instant motivation to do everything a little bit harder and a little bit better throughout the offseason. The guys have done a good job of putting themselves in this position.”
The Chickasaws have handled every assignment with the exception of a 62-59 loss to Memphis White Station at a neutral site in late January.
Blytheville won the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions in Washington, Ill., in November. The Chickasaws defeated Class 6A foes Springdale Har-Ber and North Little Rock in early December, then edged 6A finalist Springdale en route to the Poplar Bluff Showdown crown later in the month. They claimed the 4A-3 district and East Region titles, then beat Morrilton and Farmington last week on their home court in the state tournament.
“I think we were excited about regional just because we hadn’t won a regional championship since I’ve been here, so we were excited about that,” Pierce said. “Even when we punched our ticket (to the state final) with the fans and everything going on, you get in the locker room and in that moment, we were already thinking, ‘Now we have to go finish the job.’”
Rashaud Marshall, a 6-9 senior, is averaging 22 points, 11 rebounds and about three blocks per game while shooting around 71 percent from the floor, Pierce said.
Forward T.J. Jackson, a 6-6 senior, adds 14 points and seven rebounds per game. Guards KeSean Washington, Shamar Marshall and Jeremiah Wells all average between 12.5 and 10.5 points per game, Pierce said.
Blytheville and Little Rock Christian played for the East Region championship at Clinton. The Chickasaws bolted to a 26-10 lead in the first quarter, but had to hold on for a 62-59 victory.
Pierce said the Warriors out-rebounded the Chickasaws by 18 in that game.
“It’s going to be a good ballgame. It’s really crazy, getting beat on the glass like that, and we were up nine with the ball and about 58 seconds to go,” Pierce said. “We didn’t do a great job executing down the stretch, missed some free throws, and they hit some tough shots late to kind of get it to three.
“It’s a really good team and we’re going to have to go out and play well. It seemed like that game gave them some confidence heading into the state tournament. It’s a lot of young guys who hadn’t played in a lot of big games, and I think that gave them some confidence going into the state tournament. They looked pretty good in the state tournament.”
Little Rock Christian defeated Fountain Lake 66-44, Magnolia 70-63 and Dardanelle 66-49 in the state tournament’s early rounds at Blytheville.
The Warriors received 17 points each from 6-4 senior guard Ben Fox, 6-5 junior forward Landren Blocker and 6-5 freshman forward J.J. Andrews against Dardanelle.
“A lot of people talk about Rashaud’s athleticism, but they have some guys in Blocker and J.J. Andrews who have that type of next-level athleticism,” Pierce said. “They don’t necessarily play with a true big on the floor, so we have to get out, move around and guard. It’s hard to keep Rashaud in the paint a lot. They really search for 3-point shots with that lineup, a lot of five out, and with that they crash the boards really hard because you’re not in great rebounding position.
“That was really what kept them in the game in the regional championship. They were plus-18 on the boards against us and you’re not going to win many games getting beat by 18 on the boards. Obviously that’s going to be the No. 1 thing we’re talking about as we head into Thursday.”