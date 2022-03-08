MAGNOLIA — The Blytheville Chickasaws will play in the final game of Arkansas’ high school basketball season.
Blytheville earned a berth opposite Magnolia in the Class 4A boys’ state championship game with Monday night’s 54-45 victory over Berryville in the state semifinals.
Magnolia reached the state final with a 59-56 semifinal victory over Little Rock Mills, winning on Arkansas signee Derrian Ford’s 3-point basket in the final seconds.
The Chickasaws and Panthers will play Saturday night at 7:45 in Hot Springs, taking the court for the last of 12 state championship games this week at Bank OZK Arena. All games will be televised on Arkansas PBS (cable channel 2 in Jonesboro).
Rashaud Marshall scored 22 points to lead Blytheville (28-6). The Chickasaws had balanced scoring behind him as Tyree Jackson and Shamar Marshall scored eight points each, followed by Camron Jones with seven.
Berryville led 10-8 after the opening quarter, Blytheville pulled ahead 25-19 at halftime and led 38-31 after three quarters.
Rashaud Marshall scored 61 points and Jackson 27 as Blytheville, the No. 4 seed coming out of the East Region tournament, won three games in Magnolia. The Chickasaws defeated Watson Chapel 50-39 in the first round and dispatched Farmington 49-42 in the quarterfinals, handing the Cardinals only their second loss of the season.