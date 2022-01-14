SOUTHSIDE — Blytheville outscored Southside 17-4 in the fourth quarter Thursday to seal a 50-32 victory in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball, the 10th in a row for the Chickasaws.
Rashaud Marshall scored 20 points to lead Blytheville (16-3, 7-0 conference).
Tyree Jackson added 10 points and Shamar Marshall finished with eight.
Blytheville led 17-16 at halftime and 33-28 after the third quarter.
Ayden Cuzzort scored 13 points to lead Southside.
Brookland 47, Trumann 32
BROOKLAND – Brookland limited Trumann to 10 points or less in every quarter Thursday to earn a 47-32 victory in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The Bearcats (9-7, 5-2 conference) held leads of 11-6 after the first quarter, 23-14 at halftime and 39-24 after the third quarter.
Cole Kirby hit two 3-pointers in leading Brookland with 12 points. Matt Harrell, who also hit two 3s, and Masen Woodall added 10 points each. Devin Miles and Azani Smith scored nine points each for Trumann.
Hoxie 55, Gosnell 45
HOXIE – Cade Forrester and Jake Jones scored 14 points each Thursday to lead Hoxie to a 55-45 victory over Gosnell in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Mason Woodard and Seth Brooks added 11 points each for the Mustangs (5-7, 3-6 conference). Gosnell led 29-27 at halftime before Hoxie came back to take a 42-35 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Parker Wells scored 11 points to lead Gosnell.
Gosnell won the junior boys’ game 51-27 as Jaylen Jackson scored nine points. Alex Chappell scored 12 points for Hoxie, which trailed 29-21 at halftime.
Marmaduke 27, Riverside 21
LAKE CITY – Marmaduke edged Riverside 27-21 Thursday night for its 25th victory of the season in senior girls’ basketball.
Heidi Robinson scored 13 points to lead the Lady Greyhounds (25-2, 7-0 conference). Marmaduke held a 12-6 lead at halftime.
Amber Courtney scored eight points to lead Riverside.
Riverside (19-1, 8-0 conference) won the junior girls’ game 55-19, led by Ryley Eakins with 17 points.
MacArthur 51, Batesville 18
JONESBORO – MacArthur kept its record perfect Thursday night with a 51-18 rout of Batesville in junior boys’ basketball.
Kelen Smith scored 16 points and Jayden Malone added 12 for the Cyclones (18-0, 9-0 conference).
MacArthur also won the seventh-grade game 41-16.
Annie Camp 47, GCT 28
PARAGOULD – Jamarion Nelson scored 16 points Thursday night to lead Annie Camp to a 47-28 victory over Greene County Tech in junior boys’ basketball.
Myreion Taylor added 13 points for the Whirlwinds. Annie Camp led 23-14 at halftime and 36-19 after the third quarter.
Graden McCullar scored eight points to lead GCT.