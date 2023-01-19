Chickasaws top Bearcats, improve to 21-0

Valley View’s Gavin Ellis drives to the basket as West Memphis’ Johnny Washington defends during Tuesday night’s game. West Memphis won 68-38.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville held off Brookland 55-47 in a 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday night.

The top-ranked Chickasaws (21-0, 10-0 conference) led 11-8 after the first quarter, 27-17 at halftime and 42-31 after the third quarter.