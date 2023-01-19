Chickasaws top Bearcats, improve to 21-0

BLYTHEVILLE — Blytheville held off Brookland 55-47 in a 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday night.
The top-ranked Chickasaws (21-0, 10-0 conference) led 11-8 after the first quarter, 27-17 at halftime and 42-31 after the third quarter.
Blytheville hit 10 3-pointers as a team. Tyree Jackson connected twice beyond the arc and led the Chickasaws with 13 points. Shamar Marshall and Ke- Sean Washington made three and two 3s, respectively, while adding 11 points each. Rashaud Marshall also reached double figures with 10 points.
Briar Allred and Tashun Wells scored 12 points each for Brookland (16-5, 8-2 conference). Cole Kirby added 10 points for the Bearcats.
Nettleton 78, Paragould 73
JONESBORO – Derodrick Moton scored off a rebound with 10 seconds remaining in Tuesday’s game to seal Nettleton’s 78-73 victory over Paragould in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Paragould pulled within one point, 74-73, when Caleb Jiles made two free throws with 58.2 seconds remaining in the game. Moton was fouled on the other end with 28.4 seconds to play and made the second of two free throws to give the Raiders (14-5, 3-1 conference) a two-point lead.
The Rams (8-11, 2-2) missed a layup to tie the score and Nettleton’s Quordarius Thompson made the first of two free throws to give the Raiders a 76-73 edge with 13.1 seconds remaining. Moton rebounded the miss on the second free throw and scored the game’s final basket.
Taylor Smith scored 22 points for Nettleton, which led 21-12 after the first quarter. The teams were tied at 32 at the half and Nettleton surged to a 59-51 lead at the end of the third quarter.
Moton added 19 points, Jamaree Thomas 14, Jordan Pigram 10 and TJ Brown nine for the Raiders.
Gavin Hall poured in a game-high 34 points to lead Paragould. Jiles added 15 points, Jesse Beliew 11 and Sam McHaney eight for the Rams.
Osceola 63, Manila 61
OSCEOLA – Osceola edged Manila 63-61 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
The game was close throughout. Manila led 14-12 after the first quarter; the teams were tied at 25 at halftime; and Osceola led 47-43 after the third quarter. The visiting Lions missed an opportunity to force overtime at the buzzer.
Tony McNeal scored 18 points and Richard High added 15 for Osceola (8-3, 6-1 conference). Jaron Burrow pumped in 33 points and Brayden Nunnally added 15 for Manila (16-4, 5-1 conference).
Manila (11-4, 4-3) won the junior boys’ game 43-39, led by Maddox Barber and Carson Baltimore with 11 points each.
BIC 53, Riverside 44
MONETTE – Jack Edwards scored 22 points Tuesday to lead Buffalo Island Central to a 53-44 victory over Riverside in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Riley Whitehead added 18 points and Nicholas Patterson 11 for the Mustangs (14-5, 7-1 conference). After trailing 8-6 to end the first quarter, BIC led 19-16 at halftime and 34-29 at the end of the third quarter.
Harrison McAnally scored 16 points for Riverside (18-7, 5-4 conference).
Riverside (21-4, 7-2 conference) won the junior boys’ game 44-15 as Tucker Emery scored 26 points.
Searcy 69, GCT 63
PARAGOULD – Searcy outscored Greene County Tech 12-6 in the second overtime Tuesday to earn a 69-63 victory in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball.
Bryce Theobald scored 17 points to lead Searcy (13-6, 3-1 conference). Jayden Duffy added 15 points, Zyron Williams 13 and Isaiah Carlos 12 on four 3-pointers for the Lions.
Cole Puckett led GCT (17-4, 1-3 conference) with 16 points. Benji Goodman added 13 points, Parker Harris 11 and Garrett Cupp 10 for the Eagles.
GCT led 27-25 at halftime and 41-37 after the third quarter. The teams were tied at 53 to end regulation and at 57 to end the first overtime.
West Memphis 68, Valley View 38
JONESBORO – Johnny Washington scored 15 points and Kobe Williams added 13 Tuesday to lead West Memphis to a 68-38 victory over Valley View in 5A-East conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Eleven players scored for the Blue Devils (4-15, 1-3 conference). West Memphis led 32-20 at halftime and 47-34 after the third quarter.
Oliver Barr scored 11 points for Valley View (5-8, 2-2 conference).
Corning 71, Piggott 66
PIGGOTT – Eli Mason scored 26 points Tuesday as Corning defeated Piggott 71-66 in 3A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Jayce Couch added 14 points for the Bobcats (10-7, 5-4 conference). Piggott led 31-30 at halftime before Corning pulled in front 49-42 to end the third quarter.
Shawn-Hudson Seegraves and Austin Seal scored 17 points each for Piggott (7-11, 1-6 conference). Nate Brantley added 12 points.
Piggott won the junior boys’ game 36-27 and Corning won the seventh-grade game 23-16.
Bay 65, Marmaduke 39
BAY – Justin Brannen scored 20 points Tuesday to lead Bay to a 65-49 victory over Marmaduke in 2A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Evan Stotts added 18 points and Landon Therrell 11 for the Yellowjackets (17-9, 6-3 conference).
Bay won the junior boys’ game 36-28.
Highland 60, Trumann 35
TRUMANN – Highland defeated Trumann 60-35 in 4A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball Tuesday.
Dylan Munroe scored 14 points, Sean Parkerson 12 and Cash Arnhart 10 for the Rebels (17-6, 6-4 conference). Highland led 18-10 after the first quarter, 28-16 at halftime and 41-26 after the third quarter.
Highland won the junior boys’ game 40-25, while Trumann took the seventh-grade game 48-8.
Maynard 58, CRA 48
PARAGOULD – Drey Beasley scored 24 points Tuesday as Maynard defeated Crowley’s Ridge Academy 58-48 in 1A-3 conference senior boys’ basketball.
The teams were tied at 23 at halftime after CRA outscored Maynard 16-10 in the second quarter. The Tigers regained the lead, 37-34, at the end of the third quarter.
Cole Oxley scored 16 points and Sam Marshall added 13 for CRA.
CRA outscored Maynard 34-16 after halftime in winning the junior boys’ game 54-34. Doss Clayton scored 20 points and TJ Spillman 12 for CRA, while Miles Koons led Maynard with 14 points.
Marianna 71, Des Arc 29
MARIANNA – Jamarie Anthony scored 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds Tuesday to lead Marianna to a 71-29 victory over Des Arc in 2A-6 conference senior boys’ basketball.
Lamontrel Jones added 17 points and 14 rebounds for the Trojans (14-5, 9-0 conference). Nijhel Collins just missed a double-double, finishing with 10 points and eight rebounds.