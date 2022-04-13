Cid scores twice as Jonesboro edges Nettleton

JONESBORO — Jafet Cid scored two goals Tuesday as Jonesboro slipped past Nettleton 3-1 in 5A-East boys’ soccer at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Cid scored on a cross from Anthony Lopez. Jonathan Ramirez also scored a first-half goal on a header for the Hurricane (6-3, 6-1 conference) off Eder Leal’s cross.
Joseph Nuhung scored on Daniel Golden’s assist off a corner kick for Nettleton (4-10-2, 2-4-1). Cid scored Jonesboro’s final goal on a rebound after William Felipe’s attempt was blocked.
Calvin Hargis had four saves in goal for Jonesboro.
Jonesboro 9, Nettleton 0
JONESBORO – Yajaira Alvarado and Krisselle Nwokeji scored three goals each and also assisted on two apiece Tuesday to lead Jonesboro to a 9-0 victory over Nettleton in 5A-East conference girls’ soccer at Cooksey-Johns Field.
Ayesha Uddin added two goals for the Lady Hurricane (8-1, 6-1 conference). Henley Rogers had one goal and one assist; Keissy Lopez-Hopes assisted on two goals; and Hailey Hopes added an assist for the Lady Hurricane.
Lopez-Hopes and Rogers played in the soccer game after helping Jonesboro win the Blazer Relays track and field meet at Valley View. Their efforts included a first-place finish in the 100 meters and a second-place finish in the 400 for Lopez-Hopes, and a fourth-place effort in the 1600 for Rogers.
Valley View 4, Wynne 0
WYNNE – Jose Mendoza recorded a hat trick Tuesday, scoring three goals to lead Valley View to a 4-0 victory over Wynne in 4A-North conference boys’ soccer.
Edgar Ruiz added a goal, while Zac Reese, Logan Scott and Brandon Southard had assists for the Blazers (10-2-1, 4-0 conference). The back line of Andrew Dale, Brenden Camarata, Gregory Vanderbilt, Cameron Davidson and Grant Reed helped with the shutout.
Valley View 6, Wynne 1
WYNNE – Elizabeth Becklund scored two goals Tuesday as Valley View kept its 4A-North conference record perfect with a 6-1 victory over Wynne in girls’ soccer.
Reese McCallum, Josie Hargis, Ellie Higgins and Morghan Weaver scored one goal each for the Lady Blazers (6-9, 4-0 conference).