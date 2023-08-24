Close games typical when Bearcats, Warriors clash

JONESBORO — Series trends suggest a close, low-scoring contest Friday night when Brookland visits Westside in the season opener for both football teams.
The last four games between the teams have been decided by a combined total of 16 points, each team winning twice. Brookland prevailed 14-12 two years ago and won 6-0 last season when Westside had a touchdown pass negated by a penalty in the final minute.
Both head coaches, Westside’s Bobby Engle and Brookland’s Mark Hindsley, anticipate a similar game Friday at Warrior Stadium.
“I think their defense is pretty good. They were pretty good in camp; they run to the ball well,” Engle said. “I do anticipate a low-scoring game. We just don’t have the offensive firepower that we’ve had in the past, so we’re going to get as much as we possibly can and hopefully our defense can outlast theirs.”
Hindsley anticipates a run-heavy approach from both offenses.
“We’re going to try to run and play-action (pass), that’s kind of what I’ve always tried to structure everything around, and they’re run and run-action. I mean, they’re trying to run the football,” Hindsley said. “I think it could be a quick game with a lot of running. Last year’s game was a barn burner. It’s a rivalry to me, the way it feels and sounds.”
The schools agreed to push Friday’s starting time back to 8 o’clock because of the extreme temperatures expected earlier in the day.
Both teams won low-scoring benefit games last week. Brookland edged Trumann 8-7 on Rickey Robinson’s second-half touchdown run and Felipe Lozano’s two-point conversion. Westside defeated Piggott 7-0 on Colton Carter’s 64-yard touchdown pass to Jordan Hall.
With new faces in many positions, Engle said his team performed better in the scrimmage than what he expected.
“I didn’t think the scrimmage was bad. We didn’t score like what we wanted to, but we didn’t run but maybe four or five base plays, either,” Engle said. “We’re not going to turn loose in a scrimmage with everybody sitting there watching what you’re doing. We’ve opened up the playbook a little bit this week.”
The Warriors are counting on backfield depth that starts with Clay McMellon at fullback, Weston Watlington at halfback and Gavin Dodson at tailback. Gavin Metz could substitute at one of the running back positions or for Carter at quarterback.
“I’ve seen such a major difference in our guys’ attitude and work ethic this year,” Engle said. “It’s really put us in a good spot. We’re looking to getting it opened up.”
Backfield depth is vital for the Bearcats as well. Robinson and Malachi Stinnett rushed for 57 and 44 yards, respectively, in the benefit game. Sinquan Spratt will also play running back, Hindsley said.
While he wasn’t pleased with the penalties in the Bearcats’ benefit game, Hindsley said Brookland is in a better position this week than it was going into his first season as head coach in 2022.
“We’ve got a lot of pieces that we think we have in place to be more prepared for a week zero game this year. A lot starts offensively with our backfield,” he said. “Even though we lost Joseph Wright, I think with Malachi Stinnett, Rickey Robinson and Sinquan Spratt splitting up some of those snaps, we’re going to be pretty good in the backfield. It’s our quarterback spot that we feel real comfortable with right now Hayden Elder and Felipe Lozano.
“Receiving corps, we’re just a year older and I think that’s going to make us better. The offensive line, those are the pieces we’re trying to move around to get what we like. We think defensively a lot of those guys are a year older, especially in the skill spots, and there’s a lot better communication.”
Westside holds a 9-2 lead in a series that began with Brookland’s first varsity season in 2012. The schools are conference opponents in every sport except football, where the Bearcats compete in Class 5A and the Warriors in Class 4A.
Engle said the series has grown into a rivalry.
“There for a long time, when Coach (Chuck) Speer was there, he wouldn’t call it a rivalry because they had never beat us and he said to have a rival, you have to have them beat you or you beat them, and they had never done that to us,” Engle said. “For (nine) straight years there, we beat them pretty good, but the last couple of games they got us, and they’ve been low-scoring games, close games.”