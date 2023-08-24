Close games typical when Bearcats, Warriors clash

Westside running back Gavin Dodson (21) follows a block by teammate Weston Watlington (23) during the Warriors’ benefit game against Piggott. Westside and Brookland meet Friday night in the season opener for both teams.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Series trends suggest a close, low-scoring contest Friday night when Brookland visits Westside in the season opener for both football teams.

The last four games between the teams have been decided by a combined total of 16 points, each team winning twice. Brookland prevailed 14-12 two years ago and won 6-0 last season when Westside had a touchdown pass negated by a penalty in the final minute.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com