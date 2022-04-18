JONESBORO — A couple of close Sun Belt Conference baseball games finally went Arkansas State’s way over the weekend.
ASU eked out a pair of one-run victories at Arkansas-Little Rock, winning 6-5 Thursday and 7-6 Friday. Saturday’s series finale was canceled because of inclement weather, leaving the Red Wolves with a two-game series sweep.
ASU (7-24, 2-12 Sun Belt) dropped five games by one or two runs while losing each of its first 12 conference games.
“The balance of the games was just like it has been in the past games,” said ASU head coach Tommy Raffo, whose team visits second-ranked Arkansas for a two-game set tonight and Wednesday afternoon. “Either we executed a pitch or made a play or had a better at-bat. Those were the differences.”
ASU did not commit an error in either game at UALR, its first time with back-to-back error-free games all season.
The Red Wolves also batted .311 as a team while receiving contributions throughout the lineup in two games at hitter-friendly Gary Hogan Field. Their totals included seven extra-base hits.
“I think we played cleaner baseball and made more routine plays,” Raffo said. “Then second, there’s a difference in parks. You look at the history of us going to Little Rock, we’ve had some success there, and you look at our offensive numbers over the years, how many runs we’ve scored or hits we’ve had there. It’s always been really good.”
Third baseman Ben Klutts was 4-for-9 with a double, a home run and four runs batted in for the series. Second baseman Garrett Olson, who was in the lineup with freshman Daedrick Cail under the weather, was 4-for-9 and first baseman Jared Toler homered while driving in four runs over two games.
Raffo hopes the UALR series will be a spark for Klutts, a preseason All-Sun Belt selection who is batting .263 for the season.
“I think he was a second-half player last year and got off to a really slow start for us this year,” Raffo said. “Hopefully we can keep him going and go from there.”
The Red Wolves take on one of the nation’s best teams in Fayetteville before turning their attention back to Sun Belt play and a home series against Troy. Tonight’s game with Arkansas starts at 6:30, followed by Wednesday’s game at 4 p.m. Both games will be available on SEC Network Plus.
Raffo said senior right-hander Carter Holt will start on the mound this evening after having Saturday’s start canceled. The Red Wolves have not settled on a starter for Wednesday.
“You’ve got the whole staff to pitch, to get ready. They need to pitch,” Raffo said. “We’re going to face maybe the hottest team in the SEC after beating LSU, they’re playing really well, to get ready for Troy. You have to be careful how you extend arms.”
Arkansas (28-7, 11-4 SEC) has won five in a row after sweeping LSU over the weekend. The Razorbacks were ranked no worse than fourth in the national polls Monday and were as high as second (Collegiate Baseball).
Defensively the Razorbacks lead the SEC and rank third nationally with a .986 fielding percentage. Only Oregon State and Notre Dame (14 errors each) have committed fewer errors than Arkansas’ 18.
The Razorbacks also boast the third-best team earned run average (3.42) in the SEC. Michael Turner has Arkansas’ best batting average at .344, Brady Slavens and Cayden Wallace have 35 and 34 RBIs, respectively, and Braydon Webb has launched nine home runs.
Slavens drove in 12 runs last week as Arkansas routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff twice and then won all three against LSU.
“They beat you in so many ways whether they beat you on the mound just some plus arms, with some breaking pitches that are plus-plus, or they’re athletic enough in the field to make plays that maybe some normal teams can’t make,” Raffo said. “Lastly, one through nine, they do a really good job of swinging the bat. They don’t get cheated. It’s the caliber of team that can beat you different ways and they do it at a really high level.”
Arkansas won 8-4 last season when the teams met for the first time. The Razorbacks are 23-3 this season at Baum-Walker Stadium, where the average attendance is 10,242 per game.
“This is very positive for the state of Arkansas. Arkansas, UCA, Little Rock, Pine Bluff and us, we all play each other now,” Raffo said. “Everybody is playing each other and it adds awareness in the state for college baseball.”