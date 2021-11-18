Coaches bring A-State, Arkansas together again

JONESBORO — The last time Arkansas State and Arkansas met in women’s basketball was a one-time occurrence, set up by those who set the bracket for the 2005 Women’s NIT.
Tonight’s series revival at First National Bank Arena is exactly that, the renewal of a series, lined up by the two head coaches with the intention of shining a spotlight on their sport.
While ASU head coach Matt Daniel said he can’t remember if he or Mike Neighbors, his Arkansas counterpart, placed the first call about playing, it didn’t take long to reach an agreement.
“It may have been me, it could have been him, but I do know that for both of us, it was like, ‘Hey, I was about to call you,’” Daniel said. “It had just kind of got released that it was kind of on, or that it was coming down the pipe, and we got ahead of it. We were both in alignment on what it needed to look like.”
Tonight’s game, which starts at 7 p.m., begins a four-game, home-and-home series between the teams. The Red Wolves travel to Fayetteville next season and in 2024-25, while the Razorbacks come back to Jonesboro in 2023-24.
Neighbors, who is in his fifth season as head coach at his alma mater, said scheduling the series was easy.
“It was one phone call to Matt. He was ready to do it; we were ready to do it,” Neighbors said during a Zoom call with reporters Wednesday.
“Let’s do it for four years, let’s play home and away, let’s not do one of these just come here or neutral site. Let’s play. I think our kids are excited about being part of that, too.”
Tonight’s game is the ninth all-time meeting in a series the Razorbacks lead 5-3. Seven meetings took place between 1977-83 before Arkansas’ former policy regarding in-state athletic competition was applied.
Women’s NIT officials put the teams on a collision course in the second round of the 2005 tournament. ASU’s successful bid to host the game paid off as a crowd of 10,892 watched the then-Lady Indians prevail 98-84.
Daniel said the series that starts tonight was scheduled on a much larger scale.
“Mike and I are very intentional about growing the game within our state, and we’re very proud of our state,” Daniel said. “Aside from that, I have a great admiration for what he’s done as a coach, what he’s doing in Fayetteville, and the talent they have on the roster and how they’re doing it, how they play, all that kind of stuff.”
Arkansas relaxed its in-state scheduling policy in 2019 to allow games in most sports with its sister institutions, Arkansas-Little Rock and Arkansas-Pine Bluff. The policy was expanded the following year to include ASU and Central Arkansas.
Arkansas defeated UCA, UALR (in a game played in Little Rock) and UAPB last season. The Razorbacks (2-1) routed UAPB 96-53 last week; they play UALR in Fayetteville and UCA in North Little Rock next month.
“It’s for the betterment of every single team, every high school, every middle school, every elementary. There’s a lot of options in this state,” Neighbors said. “I said it when we scheduled these games, we are going to lose one of these, and it may be Friday, and it’s OK. It’s not the end of anybody’s program.
“It’s good for everybody that these games are not only played, but that they’re competitive and that it gets people fired up. I have people trying to get tickets who can’t get tickets in the lower bowl (tonight). That’s a good thing for sports in our state, for our fans in that part of the country, for their fans to come out and see that game.”
Neighbors led Arkansas to victories over Baylor and Connecticut last season on the way to a 19-9 record and the NCAA Tournament. Two Razorbacks, Chelsea Dungee and Destiny Slocum, declared for the WNBA draft and were selected in the top 15 picks.
Arkansas has only one senior, guard Amber Ramirez, but the Razorbacks stayed in the game against No. 2 UConn on Sunday before falling 95-80 on the road. They play at a fast pace, averaging 87 points per game, and have a decided height advantage over the Red Wolves with nine players listed at 6-0 or taller.
“They’re as talented as anybody in the country,” Daniel said. “Now they are young with the exception of a couple, but their talent level is as good as anybody in the country and they’re long all over, at the guard spots, the trail spots, all those things. They’re as talented as it gets anywhere in the country.”
Erynn Barnum, a 6-2 junior from Little Rock, leads Arkansas at 14.3 points per game. Sasha Goforth, a 6-1 second-year sophomore from Fayetteville who spent last year at Oregon State, averaged 12 points in the first three games. Samara Spencer, a 5-7 guard, was recently named SEC Freshman of the Week.
Two former Nettleton stars will face off this evening, ASU sophomore Mya Love and Arkansas redshirt freshman Elauna Eaton. Eaton, who missed last season because of an ACL injury, scored 11 points against Tarleton State and 15 against UAPB.
Neighbors said Eaton, who also dealt with a knee injury in high school, has given the Razorbacks energy, a vocal voice in the huddle and solid shooting.
“I’m just really pleased and happy and proud of her, because it’s not easy to go through what she went through and then try to compete against the people we’re asking her to compete against,” Neighbors said. “She’s done really, really well, been a true spark for us in a lot of different ways.”
Neighbors expressed respect for the Red Wolves (2-1), who are also playing at a fast pace with an active roster that includes five newcomers. Every player who took the court in Monday night’s 96-72 rout of McNeese State scored at least four points.
ASU has scored 80-plus points in each of its three games, the loss being a 101-89 setback at Oklahoma. Freshman guards Lauryn Pendleton (15.7) and Jade Upshaw (13.7) have averaged double-digit points through three games, as have senior guard Morgan Wallace (14.7) and Auburn transfer Keya Patton (11.7).
“They come at you in waves and they’re relentless, and their pace is impressive. They can beat you a lot of different ways,” Neighbors said of the Red Wolves. “They’ve got an inside presence, they’ve got an outside attack. They’re shooting it extremely well. They’re not turning it over excessively.”
Arkansas’ roster includes seven in-state players, Barnum, Goforth and Eaton among them. The Red Wolves have three in-state players, including likely starters in Wallace and Pendleton.
As for the opportunity to play against Arkansas, Wallace kept her focus on basketball.
“I want to give a good answer, but for me it’s just another game,” she said. “We just attack it like any other team.”