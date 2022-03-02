Coastal ousts A-State from Sun Belt tournament

PENSACOLA, Fla. — Coastal Carolina’s Aja Blount was too much for Arkansas State in the first round of the Sun Belt Conference women’s basketball tournament Wednesday.
Blount, a first-team All-Sun Belt forward, was 14-of-18 from the field while scoring 41 points to lead the ninth-seeded Chanticleers to a 91-76 victory over the eighth-seeded Red Wolves at the Pensacola Bay Center.
With Blount leading the way, Coastal Carolina (15-10) shot 54.9 percent from the floor and 27-of-34 from the free-throw line to earn a quarterfinal meeting with No. 1 seed Troy on Friday. The Chanticleers were 8-of-17 from the 3-point line to frustrate the Red Wolves’ defensive plan.
“Coastal just played the better game. They hit shots that typically they don’t make and they came ready to roll,” ASU interim head coach Destinee Rogers said. “Their best player, she showed up and she showed out, so credit to them. Our shots weren’t falling, but at the end of the day, even though they weren’t falling, we did fight.”
After playing the Chanticleers to a 17-17 tie in the first quarter, the Red Wolves (12-16) fell behind 35-24 at halftime after making 3-of-18 from the field in the second quarter. ASU’s deficit continued to grow in the third quarter as Coastal shot 10-of-15 from the field to lead 62-43.
With 5:43 left in the third quarter, Blount had 31 points to ASU’s 30 and her team led by 19 points.
“We obviously knew she was capable. She averages right at 20 (points) a game,” Rogers said. “She’s so strong and she does a really good job of posting up. We tried to double her and even when we doubled her, she still was scoring.”
ASU was 1-of-13 from the 3-point line through three quarters. The Red Wolves were 3-of-7 beyond the arc while scoring 33 points in the fourth quarter, when they whittled a 22-point deficit to 11 with just over two minutes to play.
Jireh Washington scored a career-high 30 points to lead ASU. She was one of four Red Wolves in double figures, connecting on 7-of-15 from the field and 16-of-21 from the free-throw line.
Both Washington’s makes and attempts at the charity stripe tied for the third most by an A-State player in a single game. The Memphis native grabbed seven rebounds and swiped five steals.
“Jireh is a great player. I’ve been saying that since I first got here,” Rogers said. “I think Jireh is an all-conference player, although she didn’t get that this year.”
Lauryn Pendleton tallied 14 points with four rebounds and five steals. Mya Love added a season-high 13 points off the bench, while Morgan Wallace tallied 13 to go along with seven boards and five steals in her final game at A-State.
As a team, A-State shot 34.8 percent from the field on 24-of-69 shooting and 82.8 percent from the foul line (24-of-29). Defensively, the Red Wolves forced 25 turnovers, poking away 21 steals.
Washington exploded for 27 of her 30 points in the second half, despite CCU pushing its lead out to as much as 22. Coastal connected on 19 of 24 fourth-quarter free throws to close it out despite the Red Wolves holding the Chanticleers without a field goal for over six minutes.
Rogers was named interim head coach when Matt Daniel resigned in December. The Red Wolves were 8-10, including a 5-9 mark in regular-season Sun Belt games, under Rogers despite losing guard Keya Patton to a season-ending knee injury in January and battling other injuries.
Four of the eight players who saw action for ASU on Wednesday were freshmen.
“I’m really proud of the fight that my team has shown this year,” Rogers said. “Obviously they’ve been through a lot. We lost our head coach in December. We battled injuries, had a couple kids leave the team, and with our numbers dwindling, we were in every game.
“I think this was maybe the second game since I took over that we lost by double digits. Every single game we had a shot, and I thought we had a shot tonight even down the stretch when we were making a run. My team never gave up this year. I’m super appreciative and super thankful I had the opportunity to coach this group. I think this group is a special group and we’re going to be special going forward.”