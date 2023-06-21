Cockrell honored to lead East All-Stars

Valley View head football coach Sean Cockrell talks to his team after a victory last fall. Cockrell will be the head coach of the East squad in Saturday’s All-Star Game in Conway

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Sean Cockrell’s peers took note last fall when he coached Valley View to a share of the 5A-East conference championship and the second round of the Class 5A state football playoffs.

Cockrell was chosen as head coach for the East squad for Saturday’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Conway. This is his second experience with the All-Star Game after serving as an assistant coach in 2019.

