Cockrell honored to lead East All-Stars

JONESBORO — Sean Cockrell’s peers took note last fall when he coached Valley View to a share of the 5A-East conference championship and the second round of the Class 5A state football playoffs.
Cockrell was chosen as head coach for the East squad for Saturday’s Arkansas High School Coaches Association All-Star Game in Conway. This is his second experience with the All-Star Game after serving as an assistant coach in 2019.
“It’s really an honor when you’re voted on by your peers. People think that you’re doing a good job,” Cockrell said. “I’m just really honored to be a part of it. I got to experience it as an assistant, but to be a head coach is a lot of responsibility. I’m really excited about doing it.”
Coaches and players report today at the University of Central Arkansas to start preparations for Saturday’s game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Cockrell said practices are scheduled today, Thursday (twice) and Friday (twice).
In addition to Cockrell, the East staff includes Rivercrest coach Johnny Fleming and Valley View assistant Marty Riley.
“Defensively it’s really basic; everybody runs a 4-3. There’s no blitzing, but you can stunt the front, the D-line, and you can run different coverages,” Cockrell said. “Then offensively you can run whatever you want. I’m taking my offensive coordinator, Marty Riley, and we’ll run basically our offensive plays that we use.
“You basically just have to stay with the same personnel group. You can’t run a tight end and an H-back on the field, then go five wide (receivers) on the next play for a whole quarter. You can do it by quarters. They make it pretty simple so the kids can learn all the plays in that amount of time.”
Thirteen area players are part of the East roster. Jonesboro’s Brock McCoy and Newport’s C.J. Young will be the East’s running backs. Others expected to play on offense include offensive lineman Cooper Spradlin of Hoxie, wide receiver Mark Wilson of Valley View and wide receiver Walker Ward of Walnut Ridge.
The East defensive unit is expected to include Pocahontas linebacker Connor Baker, Jonesboro defensive lineman Fred Giles, Valley View defensive backs Jay Morman and De’Kwon Gallaway, Osceola linebacker Tony McNeal, Rivercrest defensive lineman Trent Kimbrough, Wynne defensive lineman Birk McBride and Rivercrest defensive back T.J. Scott.
As the head coach, Cockrell has had to deal with numerous roster changes. The East roster has had close to 20 changes, most of which are the result of players who have had to bow out because of college commitments, Cockrell said.
“When we first started, I asked the guys who were coaching with me, ‘Hey, find out if this guy can play from your classification,’” Cockrell said. “After that, it’s basically been on me when somebody can’t play. I just go through the list and try to find the next guy. It’s been a challenge, but that’s part of it.
“We have a lot of talented kids from all classifications, and I think that’s what it’s all about, seeing them all come together and play in front of their families.”