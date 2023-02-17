Coleman accepts new role in Jonesboro district

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School head football coach Randy Coleman has accepted another role within the school district, according to an announcement late Thursday afternoon.
Coleman spent 15 seasons as head football coach at Jonesboro, his high school alma mater. Only Don Riggs, Jonesboro’s coach from 1966-86, has had a longer tenure as the Hurricane’s head coach according to records that date to 1920.
“The opportunity to serve the district in the role of Coordinator of Student Services was one I could not pass up,” Coleman said in a social media post by Jonesboro Public Schools. “I look forward to serving the district in this capacity and continuing to make a difference in the lives of young people.”
Coleman informed the team earlier Thursday of his job change, according to a district official.
Jonesboro qualified for the state football playoffs in each of Coleman’s 15 seasons at the helm, a streak that continued in 2022 as the Hurricane joined the state’s largest schools in Class 7A. The Hurricane, which was the No. 6 seed from the 6A-Central, finished the season 3-8 with a loss to Bentonville West in the state playoffs.
Coleman, who coached at Annie Camp and also at Valley View before becoming the Hurricane’s head coach in 2008, led Jonesboro to conference championships in 2011, 2016 and 2021. His Hurricane teams posted a 113-59 record with 13 winning seasons.