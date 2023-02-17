Coleman accepts new role in Jonesboro district

Jonesboro’s Randy Coleman speaks to an official during the Hurricane’s victory over Center Hill, Miss., last fall. Coleman, the Hurricane’s head football coach from 2008-22, will become Jonesboro’s Coordinator of Student Services, the district announced Thursday.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jonesboro High School head football coach Randy Coleman has accepted another role within the school district, according to an announcement late Thursday afternoon.

Coleman spent 15 seasons as head football coach at Jonesboro, his high school alma mater. Only Don Riggs, Jonesboro’s coach from 1966-86, has had a longer tenure as the Hurricane’s head coach according to records that date to 1920.