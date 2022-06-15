Coleman praises Hurricane's culture

JONESBORO — Jonesboro coach Randy Coleman chooses a trendy term in describing his football team’s development this spring.
The Hurricane has hosted weekly team camps this month – Wednesday’s guests included West Memphis, Blytheville, Nettleton and Marion – and also competed in 7-on-7. Jonesboro finished second to Little Rock Mills in Arkansas State’s 7-on-7 tournament last weekend and is scheduled for another competition today at the University of Memphis.
“I hate to say this because it’s kind of like the ‘in’ word, but I really like our culture,” Coleman said after Wednesday’s camp at Cooksey-Johns Field. “Our kids have bought into everything we’re doing. They’re great teammates to one another, they work really hard. That has been what has impressed me most about this group.
“They also know what they’re up against. They understand what is coming up with the move up (to 7A), and they also understand we return five starters. There’s 17 guys who have never really had significant snaps on a Friday night. Some of them have zero stats coming into this year. Non-conference, early conference, will really be big, just seeing how quick we make the adjustment.”
Jonesboro is preparing for a 7A-Central conference schedule after being moved up to the state’s largest football classification for the 2022-24 cycle. Most of the players who helped the Hurricane win a share of the 6A-East title last year have graduated.
Coleman hopes the Hurricane can refine its offense after next week’s team camp at Pulaski Academy.
“We have to figure out, hopefully after we go to PA next week, what are we really good at right now, what do we need to do more of, what do we never need to do again, and then what can we tweak along the way to get us ready for week one,” Coleman said.
Coleman said the Hurricane likely won’t find answers at quarterback or safety, which he described as the big positions to figure out, until later in the summer.
Seniors Will Thyer and John David Carter and junior Terrance Brown are the leaders to replace Rykar Acebo at quarterback. Carter took most of the snaps Wednesday.
“Will Thyer has played really well all spring and into the summer. He’s battling a little bit of an AC sprain and it got roughed up a little bit, so he sat out the majority of the day,” Coleman said. “John David Carter, who was here today, we know we can win games with him, and Terrance Brown was at basketball camp today, so he wasn’t here. Those three guys, you’ve got a junior and two seniors, we feel really good about.”
In addition to today’s 7-on-7 competition at Memphis, the Hurricane will travel to Pulaski Academy for a team camp Monday. Jonesboro will play in one more 7-on-7 tournament, an event hosted by Little Rock Catholic in July after the Arkansas Activities Association dead period.
While Jonesboro and West Memphis are no longer conference rivals, the Hurricane and Blue Devils will continue their rivalry with a zero week season opener. The non-conference schedule also includes a trip to Lake Hamilton and a home game against Center Hill (Miss.), which competes in Mississippi’s top classification.
“Really the only people on the schedule that we’ve played recently are West Memphis, the opener, and Conway and Cabot later on in the schedule because we’ve played them in non-conference. You’ve got to get comfortable with being uncomfortable and playing people that you’ve never played before,” Coleman said. “You’re not as familiar with tendencies and schemes, so you’re really going to have to do a good job of prepping during the week and coming out in the first quarter and making adjustments.”