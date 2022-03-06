Colts, Bobcats among 3A winners

HARRISON — The Rivercrest Colts almost let a 16-point lead slip through their fingers but managed to hold off a a late charge by the Waldron Bulldogs for a 71-67 victory Saturday night in the first round of the Class 3A State Tournament.
The Colts, now 19-11, return to the tournament tonight to face the McGehee Owls at 8:30 in the quarterfinal round.
Rivercrest never trailed in the contest, scoring the first 12 points and when Carmelo Vasquez hit a 3-pointer he put the Colts up 23-7 after a quarter of play. The Bulldogs got as close as 31-23 in the second quarter and the Colts took a 36-25 lead at halftime on a 3-pointer by Clay Burks.
Rivercrest regained its 16-point advantage as Burks opened the second half with a 3-pointer, then a layup for a 41-25 lead. Waldron answered with a 10-0 run to cut the gap to 41-35 and even got as close as 42-38. The Colts went on an 8-0 run for a 50-38 lead before a Waldron 3-pointer cut the gap to 50-41 going into the fourth.
The Bulldogs opened the fourth with another 3-pointer and hit another at the 5:35 mark to close the gap to 56-52. The Colts hit four free throws to go up 60-53 before the Bulldogs cut the gapt to 60-57 and even had a chance to tie the score but missed a 3-pointer with 2:50 left.
Rivercrest went up by nine and made enough free throws down the stretch to hold off another Bulldog rally.
Burks led the Colts with 30 points, Braylon Diggs scored 17 and Vasquez had 14.
Trenton Hunt scored 23 points to lead Waldron, which finished the season 21-11.
Walnut Ridge 66, Cedarville 49
The Walnut Ridge Bobcats (24-6) also advanced to today's quarterfinal round by defeating the Cedarville Pirates in first-round action on Saturday.
The Bobcats play Dumas at 5:30 p.m.
Walnut Ridge scored the first five points and went up 11-4 on a layup by Ty Flippo. The Bobcats led 16-10 at the first break.
Walnut Ridge then opened the second quarter with six straight points and then finished the first half on a 13-0 run, going up 35-12 on a bucket by Jayden Hollister.
The Pirates (19-11) scored the first five points of the second half, getting within 35-17 but the Bobcats regained their 23-point advantage and led 49-26 going to the fourth quarter.
The Pirates cut the deficit to 18 a couple of times in the fourth until hitting a late 3-pointer for the final score.
Hipps led Walnut Ridge with 20 points while Hollister tallied 18 and Kel Slusser added 10.