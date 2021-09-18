Colts spoil Bearcats’ home opener

BROOKLAND — Rivercrest scored two touchdowns in the first six minutes of the game and never let Brookland catch up Friday night.
Tray Jones ran for three touchdowns and Mike Sharp also passed for a score as the Colts earned a 31-26 victory at Jordan’s Stadium in the Bearcats’ home opener.
Jones finished with 105 yards on 18 carries to lead the Colts (1-1) to 199 rushing yards. Sharp passed for 213 yards on 22-of-32 accuracy, with Mike Rainer catching seven passes for 72 yards.
Rivercrest took the opening kickoff and drove for a touchdown as Sharp threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Clay Burks at the 10:12 mark of the first quarter. Marcus Slayton intercepted a pass to give the Colts good field position and Jones scored on a 7-yard run, followed by Sharp’s two-point pass to Braydyn Brownlee for a 14-0 lead with 6:31 still remaining in the first quarter.
Brookland (2-1) scored its first points when Ayden Stinnett raced 67 yards to the end zone with 5:39 remaining in the first quarter, followed by Gabe Guimond’s extra point.
The Bearcats recovered an onside kick and scored again as Barrett Cunningham threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Sinquan Spratt with 3:23 remaining in the opening quarter. Rivercrest kept a 14-13 lead when the extra point missed.
Burks intercepted a pass to set up a scoring opportunity for the Colts late in the second quarter. Rivercrest cashed in as Jones scored on an 11-yard run and Sharp found Brownlee on the two-point conversion with 31 seconds remaining, setting the 22-13 halftime score.
The Colts’ lead grew to 24-13 when Brownlee made a tackle in the end zone for a safety with 5:13 left in the third quarter.
Brookland’s Joseph Wright scored on a 3-yard run with 11:24 left in the game to pull the Bearcats within 24-19. Jones extended Rivercrest’s lead on a 1-yard touchdown run, followed by Josh Johnson’s extra point with 2:08 remaining.
Cunningham threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to David York with six seconds remaining.
Braydyn Brownlee finished with nine tackles and a fumble recovery for the Colts. Brandyn Brownlee added eight tackles, two behind the line of scrimmage, and forced a fumble.