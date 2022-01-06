Competitive race expected for 5A-East boys' teams

JONESBORO — Seven of the eight boys’ basketball teams in the 5A-East carry a winning record into conference play, with three of them ranked among the top five in their classification in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Only four will make the Class 5A state tournament. With the league not planning to play a conference tournament, each contest in the 14-game conference schedule will be vital for postseason hopes.
As balanced as the 5A-East appears to be, Nettleton coach Bubba Deaton said a 7-7 conference record might be good enough to earn a trip to state.
“This conference is tough. I think it’s got seven teams that are capable of making the state tournament, six for sure,” said Deaton, whose team is scheduled to host Greene County Tech tonight. “You need to win your home games and you need to sneak out with a couple on the road.”
The league features three programs that have won state titles over the last three seasons in Jonesboro (2021), West Memphis (2020) and Marion (2019).
Jonesboro and Marion dominated the conference last season, finishing 10-0 and 9-1, respectively, after league slates were shortened by winter weather. The Hurricane edged the Patriots in the conference tournament final and went on to win the state championship.
Hurricane head coach Wes Swift, whose team is scheduled to host Batesville tonight, is impressed with the league’s depth in 2022.
“I think it’s another year where somebody out of the 5A-East can make a deep run and maybe multiple teams make a deep run in the state tournament, which has been kind of the norm for about the last six years,” Swift said. “Hopefully we’re one of those teams. I really think Marion is definitely one of those teams. West Memphis, I didn’t know anything about them, and I think they’re going to be somebody that you’re going to have to deal with.
“Nettleton is obviously somebody you’re going to have to deal with; Paragould is a much-improved team; and Greene County Tech, I don’t know a lot about their guys because they’ve graduated a lot the last two years, but I have ton of respect for Coach (Jeff) Guiot and the job he does.”
Jonesboro (9-3) is ranked No. 1 in Class 5A after navigating a rugged non-conference slate. Ranked second overall, the Hurricane is 6-0 against in-state foes, including victories over No. 1 North Little Rock, No. 7 Bentonville and No. 10 Little Rock Central.
While the Hurricane dropped out of the 50-team MaxPreps national rankings this week after a 2-2 showing at the Arby’s Classic in Bristol, Tenn., it was No. 42 in the Dec. 24 edition.
“We’ve obviously played a really strong non-conference schedule, so we’ve been put in a ton of situations that we could have never been put in otherwise,” Swift said. “We’ve had late-game situations. We’ve had middle-of-the-game situations where we can’t make a shot and the other team is on six and eight-point runs.
“Can you keep your energy and communication going on the defensive end while still trying to take good shots on the offensive end? Sometimes we’ve done OK at that and other times we haven’t done very well, but hopefully it’s going to make us better as we move into conference.”
Senior guard Jesse Washington is averaging about 14 points, junior forward Isaac Harrell about 12 and senior guard Amarion Wilson close to 10, Swift said.
Jonesboro’s rotation is about to change with the addition of Quion Williams, a 6-4 senior guard who is eligible for the second semester after returning to the district from Texas in the fall. Williams signed with Oklahoma State during the early period.
“I think it’s going to give us another true facilitator on the floor who can really get into the teeth of the defense pretty much when he wants to and make good decisions,” Swift said. “I really feel like his ability to see the floor, his ability to pass the basketball is very undervalued by a lot of people. I think they truly just see him as a slasher, get-my-shot kind of guy, and that’s not the case.”
Nettleton (12-3) and Marion (10-3) are ranked fourth and fifth, respectively, in Class 5A this week.
The Raiders are looking to get back to the state tournament for the first time since 2019. Their only losses to date have come against Bentonville West, which is No. 4 overall this week; neighboring Brookland, a setback they avenged in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational semifinals; and Class 4A power Blytheville in the NEA finals.
Nettleton had a nine-game winning streak, which included a home victory over Lake Hamilton, before losing to Blytheville.
“We feel like if we play a specific way, we share the ball, we’ll have a chance in any game,” Deaton said. “We’ve had seven different players score at least nine points in a game. I think that speaks to the balance that we have.”
Senior guard DaVares Whitaker, who moved back to Nettleton for his senior season after spending his junior year in Sioux City, Iowa, averages 24 points, 6.8 rebounds and six assists for the Raiders. Senior guard Brandon Anderson is averaging 12.5 points per game, and Deaton said the Raiders have others in the eight to nine-point range.
Deaton noted that the Raiders have been able to win recently when Whitaker didn’t reach his scoring average.
“We’ve proven that we can win even when he doesn’t go get 25 or 30,” Deaton said. “Now it helps when he does, and we hope that he does every game obviously, but they’re going to key on him in the conference and those other seniors, Brandon Anderson, Jeremiah Turner and Andre Davis, and those sophomores who are playing a lot, Taylor Smith and Curtez Smith, will have to step up.”
GCT (8-5) is coming off a second-place showing at a tournament in Mountain Home last week. Paragould (9-4), led by forward Isaiah Jackson at 20 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, opens 5A-East conference play at Searcy. West Memphis (8-4) is scheduled to visit neighboring rival Marion.
“Just from the games played so far, you’ve got Jonesboro and Marion at the top,” Deaton said, “and after that, it’s anybody’s game.”