Competitive scrimmage pleases A-State's Jones

JONESBORO — While Butch Jones found flaws to fix, Arkansas State's head coach had no issues with how the Red Wolves competed in their first scrimmage of spring football.
Both sides made plays during Saturday afternoon's session at Centennial Bank Stadium. The offense was the winner on the scoreboard with a strong finish in the red zone work that ended practice.
"Overall, it's probably the most competitive scrimmage we've had since we've been here. I thought our kids were engaged," said Jones, who is entering his second season at ASU. "It was very, very competitive, which we've talked about becoming a more competitive football team. I thought there was a lot to teach on, a lot to move forward on, and a lot of things to correct."
The Red Wolves worked a variety of situations, including live work on special teams. While senior quarterback James Blackman was off limits for contact, redshirt freshman Wyatt Begeal and true freshman Jaxon Dailey took snaps during possessions where the defense was allowed to hit the quarterback.
Blackman threw three touchdown passes during red zone work, two to sophomore wideout Reagan Ealy and another to sophomore tight end Seydou Traore, but an attempt he wanted back was on his mind after the scrimmage.
"We did a pretty good job. I love what I'm seeing from the offensive line, but we've still got to harp on those things like taking care of the ball," Blackman said. "The interception I threw in the red zone, we can't have that. First and 10, we have to be able to protect the ball and live to see another play."
Ealy continued a productive spring. He caught a touchdown pass from Blackman during a session inside the 10-yard line, then took a short toss from Blackman 18 yards to the end zone during red zone work.
Jones said Ealy, who earned playing time last fall as a walk-on, has been ASU's most consistent receiver this spring.
"Remarkable story. Here's a young man who is from Tampa, Florida, and walked on here, paying out-of-state tuition, because he wanted an opportunity," Jones said. "He helped us last year and he will go on scholarship this year, and we're really excited about him. Great young man, high character, great competitive character. I'm excited to be able to reward him with a scholarship because he's earned that."
Several running backs made plays. Johnnie Lang Jr. found room on a punt return of about 15 yards and broke a run of about 30 yards with the offense backed up inside the 5-yard line. Mike Sharpe II sprinted down the sideline on a touchdown run of 25 yards. Lincoln Pare also scored early in the scrimmage.
Jones said Lang, who transferred to ASU last year from Iowa State, is arguably ASU's most improved offensive player.
"He topped over 21 miles an hour the other day in practice and that's a byproduct of his hard work and his diligence. He's brought a level of calmness, a level of maturity to the running back room," Jones said. "Every rep Mike Sharpe gets as a true freshman is invaluable.
"Each individual in that room brings a little bit of their own style. Each has a little dynamic that is only common to themselves. Lincoln Pare provides stability and leadership, and right now his leadership qualities have been impeccable."
Sharpe, an early enrollee from Pinson, Ala., joined other freshmen in making plays in the scrimmage.
Tight end Miller McCrumby caught a two-point pass from Begeal to end the day. Dailey threw a touchdown pass during red zone work.
"I think as a coach you have to keep it in perspective. These are individuals who should be getting ready to go to the prom, and instead they're here," Jones said. "You talk about your whole life changing — your friends, your support system, and then you couple the academic workload at the collegiate level. All those individuals have really embraced it."
Begeal threw a touchdown pass in the red zone. He displayed his running ability late in the scrimmage, carrying multiple defenders to the end zone for the last eight or nine yards of a 20-yard touchdown run.
Jones said Begeal and Dailey will continue to get some full-contact work.
"As a coach you don't like to do it, but you need to do it. Also, it challenges your defense and I think we saw that," Jones said. "We need to see what they can do in live competition from a quarterback standpoint, but also from a defensive standpoint, can they rally and tackle the quarterback? Can they contain the pocket? I think also it puts a little more onus on the offensive line to protect the quarterback as well."
Sophomore safety Taylon Doss intercepted Blackman's pass in the end zone early in the scrimmage. Sophomore linebacker Ethan Hassler knocked a pass down and also got a hand on a punt.
Senior lineman John Mincey made a tackle in the end zone for a safety.
"John is an individual who has a lot of momentum right now," Jones said. "He started playing his best football toward the tail end of last season. He's worked through an ankle injury and he's out there, and you can see him playing with more and more confidence."
While Jones said the Red Wolves have to perform better in the punt game, he liked what he saw from both placekickers.
Kicking against the breeze, redshirt freshman Aidan Ellison made a 40-yard field goal and sophomore Tristan Mattson connected from 45 yards.
"To be able to kick the ball in those elements today with the wind was very pleasant. It was good to see," Jones said. "We'll continue to work on the overall operation and the timing, all that, but that was a positive today in terms of the specialists."
Jones said ASU will repeat its offensive and defensive installation during Tuesday's practice because of the team's youth. The Red Wolves will go through the installation process again when they begin summer workouts,
ASU is entering the next-to-last week of spring football. Another scrimmage will be held at the end of the week.
"Each side of the ball had success (Saturday) and I think that's important for confidence moving forward. They're challenging each other and that's how you get better," Jones said. "You have to challenge each other every single day, but there's also a reason why we shake hands at the end. We're one team and we want to make each other better in practice, and then when practice is over with, we come together."