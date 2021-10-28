Conference crown within reach for Hurricane

JONESBORO — Coach Randy Coleman directed his team’s attention earlier this week to the scoreboard at Cooksey-Johns Field and the sign listing Jonesboro’s conference championships in football.
Jonesboro has won 13 conference championships on the gridiron, the most recent in 2016. The Hurricane could add 2021 to the board tonight with a victory over Sylvan Hills on its senior night.
“There’s only been three conference championships since 1980, and 1980 was the last outright conference championship,” Coleman said. “I said, ‘There’s been a lot of really good teams that have not achieved a goal that you’re right here capable of doing,’ if we do it one play at a time, one snap at a time, play from snap to whistle and see what happens. It’s a big deal.”
Jonesboro (6-2, 5-0 conference) has taken control of the 6A-East race while outscoring its first five league foes 198-45.
A victory tonight over Sylvan Hills (6-2, 4-1) at Cooksey-Johns Field would guarantee the Hurricane a title share and the league’s No. 1 seed in the state playoffs. Jonesboro likely needs to win tonight and next week at Marion (4-4, 3-2) to claim an outright crown.
The Hurricane won conference championships under Coleman in 2011 and 2016. Last year Jonesboro was in position to claim another league crown before losing 17-16 on a last-minute field goal at Sylvan Hills, which went on to claim the 6A-East championship.
“We’ve been second or played, so to speak, a conference championship game late in the year several times,” said Coleman, whose Jonesboro teams have won roughly 68 percent of their games over 13-plus seasons.
“Those were the two years we got it done. Last year unfortunately that one-point loss at Sylvan Hills, that was the conference championship, and we were just on the wrong end of it.”
Jonesboro opened conference play with a 31-20 victory over high-scoring El Dorado. The last four games have been blowouts, with last week’s 35-13 rout of Searcy being the closest.
The Hurricane limited Searcy running back Dede Johnson to 88 yards rushing, his lowest of the season, while holding the Lions to their lowest point total since the season opener. Senior quarterback Rykar Acebo orchestrated another efficient game for Jonesboro’s offense, completing 16-of-20 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns.
“They cut it to one score in the second quarter and we answered right after that. At that point the game was never really in doubt, or it felt that way,” Coleman said. “We get to score right before the half and they come out on their first play (of the third quarter) and we pick-six them, and at that point I think they felt like they were out of it as well. Then it was just getting to the end.
“It was a really good performance. Coach (Tyler) George and the defensive staff put together a really good plan and held Dede Johnson under 100 yards, and then the offense was efficient and executed well.”
Acebo has completed 69.3 percent of his passes for 1,991 yards and 25 touchdowns, with four interceptions. Seniors Kavon Pointer (41 receptions, 641 yards, nine touchdowns), Jesse Washington (37 receptions, 464 yards, six touchdowns) and Tyrin Ruffin (28 receptions, 466 yards, eight touchdowns) all have big-play capability.
Coleman said junior running back Brock McCoy, who leads the Hurricane with 404 rushing yards, is close to 100 percent after missing all but a few plays last week with an ankle injury. Sophomore Markevious Pickett had 108 yards rushing last week in his second straight game over 100 yards.
Safety John Paul Pickens is Jonesboro’s defensive leader with 57 tackles. Senior linebacker Andre Reed has 54 tackles, including 10 for loss and five sacks, and three interceptions. Reed scored his second touchdown of the season on an interception return last week.
Senior cornerback Erik Wilson also has three interceptions.
Sylvan Hills suffered a 51-23 loss last week to El Dorado. The defeat snapped a six-game winning streak for the Bears, who fell 31-21 to Maumelle in their season opener.
One of Coleman’s concerns is the Bears’ ability to control the football in their flexbone offense.
“They’re very capable of going on 15-plus play drives that eat up the majority, if not all of a quarter. Then your possessions are limited and then you can get yourself in a tight ballgame, especially if you get behind,” Coleman said. “They’re a good team about closing games out because they play keep-away, but they’re not a good team as far as when they get down a lot. It’s not the offense to really make big comebacks.
“Really the first quarter is huge because you try to run their offense as best you can throughout the week, but it’s not the same and so you have to get acclimated to the speed and the execution of their offense.”