Confident Mustangs keep 2A-3 record perfect

MONETTE — The Buffalo Island Central Mustangs look ready for the stretch run.
BIC closed its home schedule in senior boys’ basketball Tuesday night with a 68-45 victory over neighboring rival Riverside. The Mustangs hold a one-game lead over Rector in the 2A-3 standings with five road games remaining on their conference schedule, including a Feb. 1 showdown on the Cougars’ home court.
Coach Mike Kinard said his team is playing with confidence after the Mustangs’ third victory over the Rebels this season.
“It’s a big rivalry game, the last home game of the season and senior night,” Kinard said. “Luis Reta got to start the game, he just got cleared this past week from an ACL surgery, so it’s basically his first action of the season. He took a charge, made a 3 early in the game, made another 3 later and it was a big lift.”
Reta, one of the team’s seniors, sank one of the Mustangs’ three 3-pointers in a game-opening 11-0 run. Jaron Burrow and Nicholas Patterson made two 3s each in the first quarter as BIC (20-5, 9-0 conference) opened a 25-10 lead in the first eight minutes.
BIC had seven 3s by halftime and a 43-24 lead at intermission. The Mustangs led by as many as 22 points, 36-14, in the second quarter. They held a 53-35 advantage at the end of the third quarter.
Burrow, a junior who reached the 1,000-point career mark in Friday’s victory over Bay, drilled three 3s while scoring 17 of his 22 points Tuesday in the first half. He also finished with 11 rebounds.
Patterson, a sophomore guard, also made three 3s and finished with 15 points. Senior center Caden Whitehead finished with 16 points, 11 rebounds and nine blocked shots.
“They’re confident right now and they’re playing well. It’s fun to be healthy,” Kinard said. “We’re just excited right now with the way we’re playing right now headed toward the last six weeks or so of the season.”
Easton Hatch scored 17 points and Harrison McAnally added nine to lead Riverside (10-16, 4-5 conference).
BIC has won five consecutive games since losing to Brookland in the Northeast Arkansas Invitational tournament. The Mustangs are ranked fifth in Class 2A in this week’s Arkansas Sports Media poll.
Rector (16-5, 6-1 conference) has only one conference loss, a 58-54 setback last month at BIC, although the Cougars have a couple more league games remaining than the Mustangs. Every other team in 2A-3 has at least three league losses as they battle for seeding in next month’s district tournament at Rector.
“We have no losses and Rector just has the one to us here, but we have to go over there,” Kinard said. “There’s still a couple other games out there that either one of us could possibly lose, but it’s shaping up like the game at Rector the week after next is going to go a long way in deciding the top two seeds.”
Riverside (23-1, 9-0 conference) won the junior boys’ game 57-14. Cash Gillis scored 12 points, Thatcher Durham and Brayeson Timms added 11 each, and Kade Laird finished with nine for Riverside.
BIC won the seventh-grade game 29-20.