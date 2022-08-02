Consistency helps Gibson earn berth in U.S. Amateur

Wil Gibson of Jonesboro will compete in the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship later this month in Paramus, N.J.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Wil Gibson has spent a lot of time this summer working on his game from 120 yards to the hole, putting and chipping with the hope of saving two or three strokes per round.

Those efforts made a difference last month when Gibson was among 70-plus golfers competing in a U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament at Hot Springs Village’s DeSoto Golf Course.

kturbeville@jonesborosun.com