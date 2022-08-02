Consistency helps Gibson earn berth in U.S. Amateur

JONESBORO — Wil Gibson has spent a lot of time this summer working on his game from 120 yards to the hole, putting and chipping with the hope of saving two or three strokes per round.
Those efforts made a difference last month when Gibson was among 70-plus golfers competing in a U.S. Amateur qualifying tournament at Hot Springs Village’s DeSoto Golf Course.
Gibson, a former Jonesboro High School standout who is entering his final season at the University of Arkansas, fired an 11-under-par 133 over two rounds to tie for first place at 133 and earn the right to compete in the 122nd U.S. Amateur Championship later this month in Paramus, N.J.
“I really stayed consistent throughout the day. I didn’t do anything special,” Gibson said earlier this week. “I think I eagled one par-5, but really all I did was birdie the holes that I had a good opportunity to birdie and didn’t make too many mistakes. I bogeyed No. 12 on both rounds, but that’s a tough tee shot and I didn’t get myself in position off the tee.
“Other than that, No. 13 was a tough par-3 and I played that one under, and then par-5s, I played really well. I had a few birdies on par-4s. Really I played consistent. I was pretty conservative, didn’t take too many risks. It really worked out for me. I was putting really well. That always helps.”
A first-round 66 and a second-round 67 helped Gibson finish in a first-place tie with Vicente Marzilio, a University of North Texas golfer. Connor Gaunt, an LSU golfer from Cabot, also earned a berth in the U.S. Amateur with a third-place 134 total.
Gibson said he didn’t know where the U.S. Amateur would be played until he qualified for the event, which he described as a career highlight. After returning to Fayetteville this weekend, he will travel to New Jersey on Aug. 12.
“It’s definitely up there at the top of my list,” Gibson said. “I set out some goals in college and this is one of my goals. It’s definitely one of the most exciting moments in my golf career.”
Gibson also tied for 19th in the Southeastern Amateur in Columbus, Ga., last month as he prepares for his final season with the Razorbacks. This spring he closed the 2021-22 season at the NCAA Championship, where Arkansas finished ninth in the team standings to narrowly miss match play.
Having reached the U.S. Amateur, Gibson has other goals he wants to reach as a college golfer.
“I want to be an All-American, so I have one more year to do that, and I want to win a college tournament,” Gibson said. “I got close two years ago and this year, that’s my No. 1 goal. Another goal is to win a national championship.”
Gibson played 28 rounds in nine events last season, the most of his career at Arkansas. He tied for 10th in the Carmel Cup to start the season, helped the Razorbacks win SEC Match Play in the fall and tied for 25th in the spring at the SEC Championship, where he shot 68 in the first round and 69 in the second.
“Last season was the first real season where I got to play all the tournaments for school,” Gibson said. “I was nervous going into the SEC Championship and the national championship, the two biggest tournaments on our schedule, and playing in those and having the experience that I had from those, will really help me out in the U.S. Am.”
Playing in the NCAA Columbus Regional, Gibson shot 71 over the final two rounds to tie for 40th individually. He was 77th at the NCAA Championship.
Gibson finished last season with a 73.68 stroke average, the best of his college career.
“I had a really good spring. In the fall, my first tournament, I had a really good tournament, top 10, but I had a few rough tournaments that set me out of the lineup for a tournament,” Gibson said. “I worked my way back in and played really well in the spring. I didn’t play the way I wanted to in the national championship, but overall, looking back, I had a good season, nothing to be upset about. But there’s definitely things I can work on and improve going into this season.”
An SEC All-Academic honoree in each of his first four seasons, Gibson graduated in the spring with a degree in finance. He is enrolled in a masters program for his final year of eligibility.
Arkansas also lists Gibson as the program’s first player to be a three-time SEC Community Service Team selection.
“I was part of the SAC, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, and there were opportunities that came up to volunteer in the community in Northwest Arkansas. I took them up on that,” Gibson said. “It made me grateful for where I was, not really to take anything for granted. I’ve been really blessed to be in the position that I’m in and I was trying to help others anyway I could. I did some work at Salvation Army and then food drives.”
The U.S. Amateur is scheduled for Aug. 15-21. The tournament starts with two days of stroke play, then shifts to match play after the 312-player field is cut to 64.
After the U.S. Amateur, Gibson will start his season at Arkansas in September.
“I’d like to do something special, but being consistent, I think that’s one way I can help the team out the most, being a consistent player that the coaches can count on every tournament,” Gibson said. “We’ve got a loaded five right now. Being consistent and winning a tournament here and there, that would help.”