Consistency pays off for A-State's Palma Simo

JONESBORO — Aimar Palma Simo’s efforts to improve his technique in the hammer throw have paid off this spring.
Palma Simo, a junior from Castellon, Spain, is probably Arkansas State’s most consistent performer, ASU director of track and field/cross country Jim Patchell said. He has thrown the implement 67 or 68 meters in each of his last six meets, including a 68.60 attempt in the NCAA West Prelims to earn a berth in this week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.
“As I improved my technique, I was able to get my range into 67, 68 very consistent,” Palma Simo said. “I’m hoping I get to throw farther at nationals. I would love to break the 70-meter barrier. That would be a dream of mine.”
Palma Simo will be the first of ASU’s four NCAA qualifiers to compete this week at the University of Texas. Competition in the hammer throw begins Wednesday at 2:30 p.m.
The last two years, Palma Simo narrowly missed the top 12 in the West Prelims, the finish needed to earn a trip to the NCAA Championships. He was 15th as a freshman two years ago, then placed 13th last season.
More work in the circle helped add the distance needed for Palma Simo, who placed 10th at this year’s West Prelims in Sacramento, Calif.
“I think I’ve improved mostly my technique,” he said. “I’ve been working really hard during the offseason on my technique and it’s been showing really well here in the outdoor season.”
Palma Simo set ASU’s school record with a throw of 68.94 meters (226 feet, 2 inches) at the Red Wolves Open in April.
After repeating as the conference champion with a throw of 68.37 (224-3) in the Sun Belt meet, he came up with two throws in the West prelims that were good enough to advance, including 68.60 (225-1) on his second attempt.
“You can guarantee that every time he steps in the ring, he’s going to throw about 67, 68 meters. He was sitting about sixth or seventh in the region and all he had to do was show up and do what he’s done all year,” Patchell said. “He’s a confident guy, he knows what he’s doing. It wasn’t an outstanding performance for him, but all that first round is about is qualifying. He threw the mark on his second throw and didn’t have to worry about the rest of it.”
Patchell considers Palma Simo’s goal of throwing 70 meters (229-8) to be realistic.
“I think he wants to throw over 70 and we’d like to see him throw over 70. If he does that, he has a legitimate shot of being a first-team All-American, too,” Patchell said. “Two meters is about six feet and if you’re looking at the hammer throw, that’s not a great distance. That’s like about six inches in the long jump. He’s been flirting with that all year and if he hits one, I think he can get it, and that’s the goal.”
Palma Simo is seeded 17th among the 24 hammer throw qualifiers. He will throw eighth in the first flight Wednesday.
With that in mind, Palma Simo has tailored his training to the schedule.
“I’ve been training exactly the same as I’m going to do at the competition,” he said. “I’m going to have three throws and then the top 12, they’re going to qualify for another three throws. I’ll be in the first flight, so I’ll get to throw first and get those three throws, then wait until the second flight is done. I’ve been trying to get those first three throws to be really good throws to make it to the finals.”
While he has studied the schedule, Palma Simo hasn’t spent much time looking at the other throwers, eight of whom had a qualifying mark of 70 meters or more.
“It’s just me versus myself,” he said. “You never know what other people are going to do. You just have to try to be your best and stay consistent.”