Consistency pays off for A-State's Palma Simo

Arkansas State’s Aimar Palma Simo will compete in the hammer throw Wednesday at the NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Aimar Palma Simo’s efforts to improve his technique in the hammer throw have paid off this spring.

Palma Simo, a junior from Castellon, Spain, is probably Arkansas State’s most consistent performer, ASU director of track and field/cross country Jim Patchell said. He has thrown the implement 67 or 68 meters in each of his last six meets, including a 68.60 attempt in the NCAA West Prelims to earn a berth in this week’s NCAA Outdoor Championships in Austin, Texas.

