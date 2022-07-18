Cook finishes 60th at Barracuda Championship
TRUCKEE, Calif. — Austin Cook tied for 60th Sunday in the Barracuda Championship, the PGA Tour’s lone modified Stableford scoring event.
Cook, a former Jonesboro High School and University of Arkansas golf standout, performed well on the par 71 course.
He finished round one with a 73, round two with a 66, round three with a 69 and round four with a 76.
Ranked No. 154 in the FedExCup Standings, he recorded an eagle in round three, as well as 13 birdies throughout the four rounds of action.