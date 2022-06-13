Cook ties for 13th in Canadian Open

TORONTO — Austin Cook tied for 13th in the Canadian Open on Sunday, finishing the tournament with an 8-under par 272 over four rounds.
Cook, a former Jonesboro High School and University of Arkansas golfer, shot under par in each of the last three rounds to earn $160,515 for the weekend.
He fired a 6-under 64 on Friday, followed by 68 on Saturday and 69 on Sunday.
After bogeys on the fourth and fifth holes Sunday, Cook sank a 68-foot birdie putt on the par-3 sixth hole. He made par on the next three holes before another birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Over the final eight holes, Cook birdied the par-3 13th hole on a 21-foot birdie putt and made par on the rest to finish his round one under par.
Cook sank birdie putts on five of six holes during one stretch Friday and also added a birdie on No. 18 to shoot 64. He sank an eagle putt on the par-5 ninth hole during Saturday’s round.
Sunday’s finish was Cook’s second-best on the PGA Tour this season, following an 11th-place tie in the Fortinet Championship.