JONESBORO — Arkansas State Head Volleyball Coach Brian Gerwig completed his 2022 coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Jordan Coomes as assistant coach.

Coomes joins Gerwig’s staff after spending the 2021 season at Jacksonville State, fresh off her playing career at Radford University. She is Gerwig’s second hire of the offseason after Alicia Roth was hired in April as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.

