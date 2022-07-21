JONESBORO — Arkansas State Head Volleyball Coach Brian Gerwig completed his 2022 coaching staff, announcing the hiring of Jordan Coomes as assistant coach.
Coomes joins Gerwig’s staff after spending the 2021 season at Jacksonville State, fresh off her playing career at Radford University. She is Gerwig’s second hire of the offseason after Alicia Roth was hired in April as associate head coach and recruiting coordinator.
“Jordan comes highly-recommended as one of the bright, young, up-and-coming coaches in the volleyball community,” Gerwig said. “Her passion for coaching and her love for the student-athletes immediately stuck out during the hiring process. She has already blended seamlessly with our staff and I couldn’t be more excited to have her here at Arkansas State.”
In 2021, the former setter tutored the ASUN Setter of the Year, Lexie Libs, and helped the Gamecocks to a 25-7 ledger and 13-3 finish in league play. JSU captured the ASUN West Division title and reached the conference tournament final, while its 25 wins were the most since 2009.
“I am so excited to help the A-State Volleyball program get back to being a championship-level team alongside Brian and Alicia,” Coomes said. “It is an opportunity that is going to force everyone to be the best coaches, athletes and students they can be to get there and there is no better way to improve as a coach other than being in the middle of the process. The ability to work with two coaches who are in this game for the right reason is special.
“Brian and Alicia value the process and the culture that help create a championship-winning program and believe those are the immediate first steps to be put in place that will lay the groundwork of where we want this program to be. I am here because I truly believe this staff can make this program into what we all want it to be. I am thankful and blessed for the opportunity to be in the position to assist the program in this process and I look forward to fighting for a Sun Belt Championship.”
The Owensboro, Ky., native helped the Highlanders reach the NCAA Tournament in 2017 and NIVC in 2019 during her four seasons.
The 2018 squad’s first-round win over Appalachian State in the NIVC was the first major postseason victory in program history.
Coomes played in 91 matches for RU, compiling 658 assists, 493 digs and 72 aces. She graduated from Radford in April 2021 with a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
Arkansas State begins the 2022 volleyball season on Friday, Aug. 26, and Saturday, Aug. 27, hosting Mississippi Valley State, Saint Louis and Little Rock in the A-State Invitational.
Hunt named to watch list
Arkansas State senior wide receiver Te’Vailance Hunt has been named to the 2022 Biletnikoff Award Watch List, announced Thursday by the Tallahassee Quarterback Club (TQC) Foundation.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes college football’s outstanding FBS receiver, regardless of position. Hunt becomes the sixth all-time Arkansas State player to find a place on the prestigious watch list, joining Jonathan Adams Jr. (2020), Omar Bayless (2019), Kirk Merritt (2019), J.D. McKissic (2013) and Dwayne Frampton (2011).
Hunt was a third team all Sun Belt selection last season, as well as a Phil Steele and PFF all-conference choice after hauling in 51 receptions for 740 yards and six touchdowns.
His 67.3 receiving yards per game ranked sixth in the Sun Belt, while his six receiving touchdowns were the seventh most in the league. He has been named 2022 preseason all-conference by publications such as Phil Steele’s and Athlon Sports.
Men’s golf places four on scholars list
Four members of the 2021-22 Arkansas State men’s golf team were named Thursday as Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholars by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
Arkansas State’s four selections mark the sixth consecutive season with multiple honorees. This year’s GCAA All-America Scholars list includes A-State’s Lucas Cena, Jack Madden, Luka Naglic and Chris Rahm. This marks the third consecutive season that Naglic and Madden have been named All-America Scholars.
To be eligible for the Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar status, an individual must be a sophomore, junior or senior academically. In addition, they must have a stroke-average under 76.0 and maintain a minimum cumulative career grade-point average of 3.2.
