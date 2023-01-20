CORNING — Corning and Piggott earned victories Wednesday in the girls’ semifinals of the Battle of the Border high school basketball tournament.
Tournament host Corning held off East Poinsett County 62-59. Piggott defeated Buffalo Island Central 68-60 in the second semifinal game.
The girls’ championship game is scheduled Saturday at 6:30 p.m. The boys’ semifinals were played Thursday night, with the winners advancing to Saturday’s championship game at 7:45 p.m.
Corning (18-4) led 19-14 after the first quarter, 38-28 at halftime and 53-42 after three quarters in its victory over EPC. Whitley Bolen scored 25 points to lead the Lady Bobcats, followed by Kenlie Watson with 12 points and Katie Hampton with 10.
Denissia Gaines scored 18 points to pace EPC. Jalyn Constant added 16 points, Kyla Harston 11 and Keandria Johnson 10 for the Lady Warriors.
Tuesday night, Corning advanced by defeating Maynard 66-48. Bolen scored 25 points, Addison George 15 and Hampton 14 for the Lady Bobcats, who led 40-31 at halftime and 58-38 after the third quarter. Kenzi Mustread scored 19 points and Chloe Green 10 for Maynard.
Piggott (15-6) outscored BIC 20-7 in the second quarter to take a 38-24 halftime lead Wednesday night. The Lady Mohawks held a 56-45 lead after the third quarter.
Grace Hooten scored 25 points, Emma Langley 22 and Izzy Miller 14 for Piggott. Arabella Oliver scored 20 points, Hadlie Goodson 14 and Kendra Towell 12 for BIC (12-13).
EPC and BIC will play for third place Saturday at 4 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge Academy defeated Ridgefield Christian 70-60 Wednesday in a boys’ consolation game. The Falcons, who will play in the fifth-place game Saturday at 2:45 p.m., led 19-10 after the first quarter, 36-28 at halftime and 55-40 after the third quarter.
Cole Oxley scored 20 points, Sam Marshall 12 and Talon McMillon 11 for CRA.
Michael Carl pumped in 40 points to lead Ridgefield Christian. Carl’s totals included 15 2-point baskets.
Evan Ellenburg added 10 points for Ridgefield Christian.
Gosnell defeated the Corning junior varsity 56-47 in a girls’ consolation game Wednesday. Mya Britman scored 32 points to lead Gosnell, which led 39-31 after the third quarter. Reicken Rainwater led the Corning JV with 12 points.
Armorel defeated Southland, Mo., 66-35 in a girls’ consolation game Tuesday, winning after leading 34-13 at halftime and 47-23 after three quarters. Anna Loyd scored 30 points and Savannah Slater added 14 for Armorel, which will play Gosnell for fifth place Saturday at 1:30 p.m. Kylie Walker scored 21 points for Southland.