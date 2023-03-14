County Line escapes Marked Tree in 1A final

HOT SPRINGS — Marked Tree nearly stopped County Line one victory short of perfection.
Coach Barbara Wilburn's Indians kept the lead for almost 23 minutes in Friday night's Class 1A boys' state championship game at Bank OZK Arena. Marked Tree led by as many as 11 points and held the upper hand with two minutes to play.
County Line scored six of the last eight points, however, winning 46-44 on Cooper Watson's layup with two seconds to play.
Friday's victory was the closest of the season for County Line's Indians, who finished 45-0. Only one of their other 44 victories was decided by less than eight points.
Wilburn said Marked Tree (29-4) played well but had a few defensive lapses that were costly.
"The first half, we defended really well, we rebounded well. We were up by 11 for a minute and then they made their run," Wilburn said. "We didn't match the run. A couple of times we missed assignments, who was supposed to be guarding who, and that's just a lack of focus on our part."
Marked Tree led 21-15 at halftime. Cameron Marshall connected for back-to-back 3s for the largest lead of the game, 29-18 with 5:38 remaining in the third quarter.
County Line worked its way back into the game by working the ball inside. MVP Aundrae Milum gave his team its first lead of the second half, 33-31, when he cut to the basket for a layup with 31 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Donny Childs drove for a layup at the buzzer to pull Marked Tree into a tie at 33 going into the fourth quarter.
The final period featured six lead changes and four ties. Kelby Rudd's 3-pointer gave County Line a 40-37 lead with 3:57 to play, but Childs and Landon Lewis scored after steals to give Marked Tree a 41-40 edge at the 3:12 mark.
Marked Tree came up with two stops and extended its lead to 42-40 on Ladarrius Brown's free throw with 2:03 to play. Milum's layup tied the game again with 1:27 remaining.
A Marked Tree turnover preceded another Milum layup that gave County Line a 44-42 lead with 57 seconds to go. Marked Tree turned the ball over again, but Milum missed on the other end and Childs scored on a drive to tie the game with 13 seconds to play.
Going without a timeout, County Line put the ball back in play too quickly for Wilburn to stop the clock.
"Technically I really should have called a timeout to get it stopped, but before I could call timeout the ball was already in," Wilburn said. "Again, it was just a lack of focus on who was supposed to have who."
Marked Tree was not able to stop the clock after Watson's basket, although Wilburn said she tried.
"You've got three people in your face calling timeout and we didn't get a timeout; (the official) said he didn't see it," she said.
Watson scored 14 points to lead County Line. Milum and Trent Johnston added nine points each, with Milum also grabbing seven rebounds.
County Line shot just 34.7 percent from the field but committed only seven turnovers to Marked Tree's 15.
"Defensively we played really well. Offensively we didn't really find a rhythm, didn't play as well as we do normally," County Line coach Joe Brunson said. "We got it done at the end and we're super proud of that."
Brown, a sophomore who was 2-of-5 from the 3-point line, came off the bench to lead Marked Tree with 11 points. Childs added 10 points while 6-7 sophomore Jonah Walker had eight points, 14 rebounds and six blocked shots. Marshall also added eight points.
Marked Tree shot 41.5 percent from the field, but only 5-of-13 at the free throw line.
Marked Tree held County Line to 5-of-25 shooting from the field in the first half and held a 22-11 rebounding edge at halftime. County Line had a slight rebounding edge during the second half, although Marked Tree still finished with a 35-26 overall advantage.
Six of the nine players who saw action for Marked Tree are sophomores, including three starters.
"This bunch is going to be very, very good," Wilburn said. "We're just going to go back to the drawing board and work at it to get back here next year."
State basketball finals
March 9-11
At Bank OZK Arena, Hot Springs
Thursday
Class 4A girls: Farmington 65, Nashville 61
Class 4A boys: Little Rock Christian 74, Blytheville 54
Class 5A girls: Greenwood 58, Vilonia 35
Class 5A boys: Pine Bluff 67, Lake Hamilton 51
Friday
Class 6A girls: Conway 62, North Little Rock 53
Class 6A boys: Jonesboro 48, Springdale 43
Class 1A girls: Mammoth Spring 45, Norfork 36
Class 1A boys: County Line 46, Marked Tree 44
Saturday
Class 2A girls: Mount Vernon-Enola 55, Conway Christian 45
Class 2A boys: Bigelow 59, Marshall 44
Class 3A girls: Salem 56, Lamar 36
Class 3A boys: Manila 61, Bergman 57, OT