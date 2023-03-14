County Line escapes Marked Tree in 1A final

Marked Tree’s Ladarrius Brown tries to shoot between County Line’s Aundrae Milum (0) and Caden Vest (21) during Friday’s Class 1A boys’ state championship game in Hot Springs. County Line won 46-44 to complete a 45-0 season.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

HOT SPRINGS — Marked Tree nearly stopped County Line one victory short of perfection.

Coach Barbara Wilburn's Indians kept the lead for almost 23 minutes in Friday night's Class 1A boys' state championship game at Bank OZK Arena. Marked Tree led by as many as 11 points and held the upper hand with two minutes to play.

