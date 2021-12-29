JONESBORO — Arkansas State won’t open Sun Belt Conference play in men’s basketball until Saturday.
The Red Wolves’ scheduled conference opener tonight at home against Georgia State was canceled Wednesday because of COVID-19 issues within the Panther program, according to news releases from both universities. Georgia State also canceled its game Saturday at Arkansas-Little Rock.
ASU is scheduled to start conference play Saturday at First National Bank Arena against Georgia Southern. Tipoff is scheduled for 4 p.m.
“We were obviously excited to play our Sun Belt opener (tonight), but the health, safety and welfare of all student-athletes is always our top priority,” ASU head coach Mike Balado said in a university statement. “We extend our well-wishes to Georgia State and look forward to returning to the court Saturday against Georgia Southern.”
Wednesday’s announcement came shortly after the Sun Belt announced modified COVID-19 protocols for men’s and women’s basketball this season.
Effectively immediately, Sun Belt games that cannot be played due to COVID-19 will be canceled, considered a no-contest and will not be rescheduled.
The minimum threshold required to compete is seven student-athletes, plus one full-time coach. If a team meets that minimum threshold, they are required to play. Teams may choose to play with less than the minimum threshold.
Seeding in the Sun Belt tournament will be based on overall conference winning percentage, the league announced. However, teams will be required to play a minimum of 80 percent of the average number of conference games played in order to use their overall conference winning percentage for seeding in the conference championship.
Teams falling below the 80 percent threshold will be seeded at the bottom of the championship bracket with overall conference winning percentage, among the teams that fall below the threshold, being used to determine their seed for the tournament.
Georgia State cited “COVID-19 positive test results among vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals and CDC quarantine policies” in its announcement. The university said the cancellation followed a combination of positive tests, contact tracing and subsequent quarantining of individuals within the program.
ASU has had two games impacted by COVID-19 this season. The Red Wolves scheduled Lyon College to fill a non-conference date last week after Champion Christian was unable to play.
The Arkansas-Little Rock women’s team has announced the cancellation of its scheduled games tonight at Georgia State and Saturday against Georgia Southern because of COVID-19 issues. Appalachian State and South Alabama have canceled their women’s basketball game scheduled tonight because of injuries and COVID-19 concerns, according to the schools. Both were still scheduled to play other opponents Saturday as of Wednesday afternoon.
Arkansas State opens Sun Belt play in women’s basketball today at Georgia Southern. Interim head coach Destinee Rogers said her team battled through non-COVID sickness last week during a victory at SIU Edwardsville.
“Obviously we got three days off, so we all got to rest and we’re all feeling good,” Rogers said during an online meeting with reporters Tuesday. “We’re all healthy.”
The ASU men’s team has also battled a flu-like illness this month. Players have tested multiple times, Balado said, and only had one COVID-19 recently.
Balado said Tuesday that the Red Wolves are at full strength with the exception of injured guard Caleb London.
“This time off helped some of them, I think just being off their feet and recovering a little bit from practice and the rigors of travel and games,” he said.