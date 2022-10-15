HARRISBURG — Westside ended a four-game losing streak with a dominant performance Friday night.
Connor Crain and Darvin Fowler scored two touchdowns apiece as the Warriors rolled past Harrisburg 35-15 in a 4A-3 conference game.
Updated: October 15, 2022 @ 7:53 am
Westside (2-5, 1-3 conference) scored the first 21 points to take control. Crain broke two tackles on a 16-yard touchdown run and Montana Neely kicked the extra point for a 7-0 Warrior lead in the first quarter.
The Warriors followed with an onside kick they recovered at their 49-yard line. Fowler broke out of a pile to score on an 18-yard run that gave Westside a 14-0 lead.
Westside's next touchdown came via the pass. Gus Yearta found Neely on a slant route for a 67-yard touchdown pass and a 21-0 lead in the second quarter.
Eastin Gray's 5-yard touchdown pass to Noah Brooks put Harrisburg (2-5, 0-4 conference) on the scoreboard with 1:25 remaining in the first half. Max Tracy's extra point pulled the Hornets within 21-7 at halftime.
After neither team scored in the third quarter, the Warriors punched in a touchdown on Crain's 1-yard run with 9:02 left in the game. Fowler eased into the end zone on the two-point conversion for a 29-7 lead.
Fowler closed Westside's scoring on a 13-yard touchdown run with eight minutes remaining. Gray scored Harrisburg's last touchdown on a 1-yard run and flipped the ball to Andrew England for a successful two-point conversion pass that set the final score.
Westside hosts Pocahontas next week, while Harrisburg travels to Highland.