JONESBORO — Nettleton senior guard Brandon Anderson signed a letter of intent Tuesday to play basketball at Crowley’s Ridge College next season.
Anderson was a three-year starter for the Raiders, earning 5A-East all-conference honors as a junior and senior. He averaged 13 points per game as a senior, shooting 36 percent from the 3-point line and compiling a 2-1 assist-to-turnover ratio, head coach Bubba Deaton said.
“Brandon was in that class that I coached them from seven through nine and I got the (high school) job when they were 10th graders, so I’ve had him for six years,” Deaton said. “What I’ve seen Brandon do is develop his offensive game by leaps and bounds. I think his sophomore year, he probably averaged two or three points a game, was a defender, and his junior and senior year he turned himself into a good offensive player.”
Anderson also guarded the other team’s best player on a regular basis, Deaton said. He played in the Sun Senior Classic in March, finishing with nine points and eight rebounds.
Asked about the growth of his game in high school, Anderson said he’s learned to stay calm.
“Over the years of high school I’ve learned not to speed myself up, just play my game and be very calm and collected no matter what,” he said. “Down one, down 20, up 30, it’s just being calm and collected.”
Nettleton finished 18-11 this season behind Anderson and other seniors.
The Raiders were the runner-up in their division of the Northeast Arkansas Invitational, with Anderson scoring 24 points in a quarterfinal victory over Westside and 26 in a semifinal victory over Brookland.
In 5A-East play, Anderson sank a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer against Batesville.
He scored 19 points against both Greene County Tech and Searcy, put up 35 points combined in two games against Paragould, and scored 16 points against Jonesboro.
“I feel like my strengths are defense and shooting. Those are two of the things I’ve always been good at and just being a dog, really,” Anderson said. “That’s my biggest thing. Just whatever it is, I’ll do it, just being a dog.”
Deaton said Anderson is the definition of a gym rat, always present when Raider Gym was open last summer.
“I think CRC got a steal. I think he’s going to go there and fit in with what they do,” Deaton said. “I think he can play multiple positions. Obviously he’s guarded that level of player in our league. Jonesboro, North Little Rock, Marion, West Memphis, he’s seen them all. The competition is not going to scare him.”