Crews plays key role as Lady Blazer freshman

JONESBORO — Jaden Crews competed against older players every time she took the field as a Valley View freshman in the spring, but that was nothing new for her.
“I’m kind of used to playing with girls above my age because with travel soccer, I have done that a lot because there isn’t really a team my age,” Crews explained. “I’ve always played up. That wasn’t really a big difference to me.”
Crews, the Best Under The Sun Newcomer of the Year, stood out as the Lady Blazers won the 5A-East conference championship and reached the 5A state tournament semifinals. She reached double digits in goals (11) and assists (13) after joining the soccer team at the conclusion of basketball season.
Valley View soccer coach Ron Teat wasn’t surprised by Crews’ contribution to the Lady Blazers’ success.
“Jaden was a player we knew was going to help us from the beginning,” Teat said. “I was able to watch her in our junior high system and see a lot of different things there. I knew she was going to be a key for us.”
Crews scored one of the season’s biggest goals for Valley View when she put the ball in the net against defending state champion Searcy in early March.
The teams tied 1-1 in an early 5A-East showdown and later tied 1-1 in April as both finished 12-0-2 in the league. Valley View claimed the conference’s top seed for the state tournament on a tiebreaker.
“She scored a big goal for us against Searcy to go up 1-0 against them the first time around. She scored some big goals for us and played some big minutes for a ninth grader,” Teat said. “I’ve been fortunate to have some good ones and she’s going to be up there to be one of the top ninth graders to put on a Valley View jersey, no doubt.”
Crews assisted on a goal in Valley View’s 5-1 first-round state victory over Greenwood and scored in the 5-2 quarterfinal win over Maumelle.
The Lady Blazers bowed out in the semifinals with a 2-1 loss to eventual state champion Harrison, ending the season with a 17-4-2 record. Crews said the team had great chemistry and older players who were good role models.
“It was really fun and I enjoyed it,” Crews said of the season. “I wish we could have gone farther, but things happen. I would, 100 percent, love to be on a team like that again.”
Teat said Crews worked well with senior star Micah McMillan because of her natural ability with her left foot.
“She’s left-footed, which allowed us to move Micah in a lot of different areas for mismatches and also allowed her to move to the right side because Jaden really likes to cut the ball in and shoot and score,” Teat said. “We were able to move her around those first few games. Those first few games we were just trying to figure out which three worked well together.”
Crews, a 5-foot-10 forward, also played a lot of minutes for the high school basketball team as a freshman. She scored 14 points against Batesville, 10 against Nettleton and Newport, and had a double-double of 10 points and 10 rebounds against Alma.
In the fall, Crews played volleyball for the junior high.
“I would say I’m more natural at soccer,” Crews said. “It’s the sport that I have played the longest and I’ve always loved it, even though I enjoy basketball.”
Valley View coaches will have to follow Crews from a distance during the 2023-24 school year as she is moving to Des Moines, Iowa, where her father will be a men’s assistant basketball coach for Drake University. Brent Crews spent the last three seasons as an assistant at Arkansas State.
“I think the biggest thing I’ll miss about Jaden is she’s just that player who will take other players on. She’s not afraid to do that and you need that a little bit,” Teat said. “She’s going to be a special player for somebody because she’s able to do that. She has that mentality and she’s not selfish by any means, but at the same time she likes to score, and you need that as well.”