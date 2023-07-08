Crews plays key role as Lady Blazer freshman

Valley View’s Jaden Crews is the newcomer of the year on the Best Under The Sun girls’ soccer team.

 Kevin Turbeville / The Sun

JONESBORO — Jaden Crews competed against older players every time she took the field as a Valley View freshman in the spring, but that was nothing new for her.

“I’m kind of used to playing with girls above my age because with travel soccer, I have done that a lot because there isn’t really a team my age,” Crews explained. “I’ve always played up. That wasn’t really a big difference to me.”

