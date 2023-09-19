Cross, Raynor power Red Wolves in 31-7 victory

JONESBORO — Ja’Quez Cross gave Arkansas State a spark in the first quarter and Jaylen Raynor ignited the Red Wolves in the second half Saturday night.
Cross gained 147 of his 164 rushing yards in the first 15 minutes as the Red Wolves built a quick 17-point lead. ASU’s offense went quiet until Raynor, a true freshman quarterback seeing his first playing time, led touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters to seal a 31-7 victory over Stony Brook.
Head coach Butch Jones said Saturday’s performance capped a good week of work for the Red Wolves (1-2).
“A good team win. We talked about starting fast, we talked about complementary football,” Jones said. “I told the players this in the locker room – we won and we did some of the things we needed to do because of our week of preparation. I thought it was our best week of practice.”
After being outscored 110-3 by Oklahoma and Memphis to open the season, ASU took out some frustration on the Seawolves (0-3) of the Football Championship Subdivision.
The Red Wolves averaged 7.5 yards per carry on the way to 345 rushing yards, the most they’ve had since gaining 469 against New Mexico State in 2014. Cross raced 44 yards on the first play from scrimmage, setting up a field goal, and broke for a 66-yard touchdown later in the first quarter.
“The O-line did great. That was an emphasis this week; we wanted to be able to pound the rock and get the running game going immediately,” Cross said. “The first run I had, the first run of the game, was an explosive play. I think that just got everybody energized and everybody was ready to go from that point forward.”
Cross led the Red Wolves with 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries. Zak Wallace added 57 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries; Raynor gained 57 yards on nine attempts; and Cedric Hawkins gained 52 yards on six attempts.
Jaxon Dailey, who started at quarterback, and Raynor combined to pass for 140 yards. Dailey was 7-of-17 for 62 yards while Raynor was 4-of-6 for 78.
While Stony Brook struggled to dent ASU’s run defense, producing just 90 rushing yards as the Red Wolves made 11 tackles for loss, the Seawolves were able to pass for 221. But Stony Brook came up empty on four possessions inside the ASU 30-yard line before finally scoring in the fourth quarter.
The Seawolves turned the ball over on downs at the ASU 29, with cornerback Samy Johnson breaking up a fourth-down pass in the end zone, and they also missed three field goal attempts. Stony Brook scored on only one of four possessions in the red zone.
“It was a testament to the hard work we put in this week,” linebacker Melique Straker said. “We were in that situation a lot this week during practice, and we were comfortable in it.”
Six running plays netted 70 yards for ASU after the opening kickoff. Dominic Zvada’s 22-yard field goal opened the scoring.
The Red Wolves forced a punt and marched 78 yards in eight plays for their first touchdown of the season. Dailey completed a 25-yard pass to Courtney Jackson to start the drive and Wallace covered the final 18 yards on two carries, the second a 1-yard touchdown run with 8:03 left in the first quarter.
After playing nearly 127 minutes before their first touchdown of 2023, the Red Wolves put up their second less than two minutes later on Cross’ 66-yard run. ASU led 17-0 with 6:14 remaining in the first quarter.
“The goal today was to get our running game going, to show what we can do on the ground. Once we got that going, we did pretty well,” Cross said. “They made some plays on defense, they started doing some different things to us on defense, and ultimately that’s when we brought Jaylen in to bring a different facet to the offense and that helped us big time.”
The score remained 17-0 through the rest of the first half as ASU managed just 24 yards in the second quarter and Stony Brook misfired on two scoring opportunities, including a missed field goal. The Seawolves missed two more field goal attempts in the third quarter.
Including the first drive of the third quarter, the Red Wolves punted on four consecutive possessions.
“I did not like the way we played in the second quarter. I thought we were sloppy, had too many three-and-outs,” Jones said. “We could never get ahead of the field position. Even though they had some missed field goals, and you get off the field, it kind of changes the vertical field position game.
“In the third quarter, we only had two possessions. I thought Jaylen Raynor came in and kind of gave us a spark, led us to two touchdown drives there in the third and in the fourth.”
With ASU facing third-and-2 at its 31 in the third quarter, Jones inserted Raynor. He kept the drive going with a 5-yard gain and, two plays later, reached the Stony Brook 29 on a 32-yard run.
Raynor carried six times on an 11-play drive, including a 3-yard run to the Seawolves’ 5 on fouth-and-2. Cross scored on the next play as ASU took a 24-0 lead with 1:35 left in the third quarter.
ASU drove 82 yards in eight plays on Raynor’s second drive. He threw a 42-yard pass to Jeff Foreman to get the Red Wolves moving and found Courtney Jackson on an 8-yard pass for ASU’s first passing touchdown of the season with 12:24 left in the game.
With Raynor on the field for 28 plays, the Red Wolves gained 212 total yards.
Jones said he sent Raynor in the game initially because ASU had a third-down package of plays for him.
“When we called the play and he got the first down, we’re like, ‘Let’s go, let’s see what he can do,’” Jones said. “I thought he did a good job of managing the offense. Throwing the ball, he was four out of six, so not only just giving us a spark in the run game but also, I thought he distributed the ball well. He had a couple of key third-down throws.
“A lot of positive things in moving forward. He’s extremely poised. This is a young man who is a true freshman. I thought Jaxon did some things for his first real action that we can build upon. It’s always great to correct things with a win and we’ll go back and work to fix them.”
ASU’s quarterbacks will compete again this week in practice, Jones said, before the Red Wolves determine who will take the field first Saturday against Southern Miss (1-2) at Centennial Bank Stadium. Jones said J.T. Shrout, who started the first two games before being injured against Memphis, should be available this week.
Cross said ASU’s first win of the season felt like a relief.
“We feel like we really needed this one to get a kick start. It’s been tough these last two weeks,” Cross said. “We just feel like we needed to come out tonight, get this win to get some motivation going into next week when we play Southern Miss here. We just needed that kick start.”