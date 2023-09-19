Cross, Raynor power Red Wolves in 31-7 victory

Arkansas State’s Ja’Quez Cross (2) finds running room during the first quarter of the Red Wolves’ 31-7 victory over Stony Brook on Saturday. Cross led ASU with 164 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

 Carla Wehmeyer / Arkansas State

JONESBORO — Ja’Quez Cross gave Arkansas State a spark in the first quarter and Jaylen Raynor ignited the Red Wolves in the second half Saturday night.

Cross gained 147 of his 164 rushing yards in the first 15 minutes as the Red Wolves built a quick 17-point lead. ASU’s offense went quiet until Raynor, a true freshman quarterback seeing his first playing time, led touchdown drives in the third and fourth quarters to seal a 31-7 victory over Stony Brook.

