LITTLE ROCK — Prescott’s Carston Poole threw four touchdown passes Friday night to lead the Curley Wolves to a 56-6 rout of Newport at War Memorial Stadium.
Poole was 10-of-15 passing for 261 yards. The Curley Wolves finished with 451 total yards while limiting the Greyhounds to 153 in the season opener for both teams.
Jaylen Hopson added 178 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries for Prescott, which is ranked second in Class 3A in the Arkansas Sports Media poll. Hopson returned a kickoff 83 yards for a touchdown and also broke a 95-yard touchdown run in the second quarter as his team built a 43-6 halftime lead.
The Curley Wolves led 22-0 after the first quarter as Poole threw touchdown passes to Jacaylon Zachery and Caleb Harris. Newport’s lone touchdown came when Brendon Curry returned a fumble 5 yards for a touchdown in the second quarter.