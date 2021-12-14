JONESBORO — Matt Daniel has resigned as head women's basketball coach at Arkansas State, the university announced late Monday night.
Daniel's resignation is effective immediately according to the announcement made by Tom Bowen, ASU's vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics.
“I was informed tonight by Matt Daniel that he has decided to resign as our head women’s basketball coach,” Bowen said in ASU's press release. “I was disappointed to learn of his decision, and I was emphatic in my conversation with him that we wanted him to remain as our head coach. While Coach Daniel’s decision to resign isn’t our Athletics Department’s desired outcome, we want to thank him for everything he did for our program as head coach and wish him the best moving forward.”
Daniel's resignation came on the eve of a home game against Mississippi Valley State. He steps down with a 24-37 mark in two-plus seasons as the Red Wolves' head coach, including a 4-6 record this season.
“I want to thank Dr. (Kelly) Damphousse and Dr. (Chuck) Welch for the opportunity to serve as the head women’s basketball coach at Arkansas State,” Daniel said in ASU's announcement. “I love A-State and NEA, and I’m proud to call Jonesboro my hometown. Personally, I believe it is in my and my family’s best interest that I step aside and allow the athletics administration to get their coach in place.”
Bowen announced Tuesday that associate head coach Destinee Rogers will serve as the program’s interim head coach.
Rogers is in her third season at ASU. She spent her first season at Arkansas State in 2019-20 as an assistant coach before being elevated to associate head coach in 2020-21.
“Destinee Rogers is obviously extremely familiar with our program and has developed outstanding relationships with our student-athletes as a valuable member of our women’s basketball coaching staff the last three seasons,” Bowen said in ASU's announcement. “We are thankful to have someone with her experience, leadership abilities and coaching skills to serve as our interim head coach. With over half of our schedule yet to be played, including the entire Sun Belt Conference portion, we are excited to see this team continue their season under her leadership.”
Following three seasons as an assistant coach at Central Arkansas from 2013-16, she spent three seasons as head coach of the girls’ basketball program at El Dorado High School before returning to the collegiate sideline at ASU.
During her three seasons at El Dorado, she guided the Wildcats to a 52-28 record. She led the program to the state semifinals in her first season, finishing with a 21-8 record on the year. She coached three all-state players and seven all-conference players while guiding her team to a 3.1 cumulative grade-point average.
“I want to thank Tom Bowen for the opportunity to serve as the interim head coach this season,” Rogers said. “While I am excited for the opportunity, this moment is not about me. This moment is about being the very best that myself and our staff can be for the 13 wonderful young ladies on this team. We will work diligently towards doing what we think is right and what is best to lead this team to success.”
A three-year starter at UCA as a student-athlete, Rogers finished her playing career averaging 7.4 points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 rebounds per game with more than 100 3-point field goals to her credit. She helped UCA to the 2012 Southland Conference championship and was the point guard when the program made its first Division I postseason appearances, hosting UAB in the 2011 WBI and traveling to Oklahoma State in the 2012 WNIT.